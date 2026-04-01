GoNetspeed Unlocks New Era of Connectivity for North Hamden

NORTH HAMDEN, Conn., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, announced today that North Hamden has officially become the next Connecticut community to unlock 100% fiber internet. Through a privately funded $6 million investment, GoNetspeed is bringing its future-ready connectivity, soon powering more than 8,000 residents and businesses with multigigabit speeds of up to 6 gigabits per second.

As GoNetspeed continues construction throughout North Hamden, more households and businesses will be connected to the future-proof infrastructure as construction is completed in their area. Residents and businesses can visit gonetspeed.com/ct/hamden to check availability and schedule installation, bringing more homes and businesses the speed, reliability, and performance they deserve.

“Fiber-optic internet is essential in today’s world, from powering small businesses to enabling seamless online entertainment,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve been on a mission to ensure that Connecticut is as connected as possible with the best technology available. As we connect North Hamden customers, we are empowering thousands with more choice and more reliable multigigabit speeds designed to support the connected lives we’re living. We’re proud to be a part of North Hamden’s future as they usher in a new era of connectivity.”

GoNetspeed’s North Hamden market introduction adds to the company’s growing momentum in building out Connecticut’s fiber-optic network, including its most recent $7 million build serving Stratford. GoNetspeed remains committed to expanding access to high-speed 100% fiber internet throughout Connecticut. North Hamden joins Ansonia, Bridgeport, Danbury, East Haven, New Haven, Hartford, and more than 40 additional communities already served by GoNetspeed, along with many more currently under construction and on track to receive GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds . For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com .

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com