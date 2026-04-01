Edible Garden Named to 2025 FoodTech 500 Global Rankings for Innovation and Sustainability Leadership for the Fourth Consecutive Year





Edible Garden named to the 2025 FoodTech 500

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 FoodTech 500 by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization.

The FoodTech 500 is a prestigious global ranking recognizing the most innovative companies operating at the intersection of food, technology, and sustainability. The 2025 cohort was selected from more than 1,200 applicants across 87 countries, reflecting the continued global expansion and importance of sustainable food system innovation. The ranking is based on a proprietary methodology that evaluates companies across three key pillars: business size, digital footprint, and sustainability impact.

“We are honored to be recognized in the FoodTech 500 for the fourth consecutive year, a reflection of the momentum we are building as we continue to expand our footprint in sustainable agriculture and food technology,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Our team remains focused on advancing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve product quality across the supply chain. As demand grows for locally produced, sustainably grown food, we are well positioned to meet that need while driving meaningful impact for retailers, consumers, and the environment.”

“At Edible Garden, our differentiated Farm to Formula® approach builds on our deep roots in AgTech and controlled environment agriculture, enabling us to extend our capabilities beyond cultivation into value-added products and solutions. By leveraging advanced greenhouse growing techniques, our patented GreenThumb software, and our self-watering display technology, we are able to reduce waste, extend product shelf life, and drive operational efficiency across the supply chain. This integrated approach allows us to maximize the value of what we grow while supporting a more sustainable and resilient food ecosystem,” concluded Kras.

ABOUT THE FOODTECH 500

Inspired by the Fortune 500, the FoodTech 500 drafts the definitive list of the most groundbreaking global businesses at the intersection of food, technology & sustainability. The FoodTech 500’s mission is to shine a spotlight on the leading global innovators across the AgriFoodTech ecosystem, from farm to fork. These entrepreneurs and the companies they have founded are creating impactful solutions to better the global food system.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its expansion into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com



For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/



Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com









Attachment