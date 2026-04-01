$160 Million Available for Minnesota Wildlife Habitat Project Grants

Council Seeks Funding Requests for Conservation Programs that Restore, Protect and Enhance Minnesota’s Fish, Game and Wildlife Habitat

Key Facts:

Total funding available: $160 million

$160 million Purpose: Habitat restoration, protection, and enhancement in Minnesota.

Habitat restoration, protection, and enhancement in Minnesota. Who Can Apply: Competitive process open for all interested organizations.

Competitive process open for all interested organizations. Application Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

Friday, May 22, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Funding Recommendation and Oversight: Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council

Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council Website and Contact: www.lsohc.mn.gov | lsohc@lsohc.mn.gov | 651-284-6430

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) today announced its annual Call for Funding Request from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. Approximately $160 million will be available in grants for statewide and metro-area habitat restoration, protection, and enhancement projects.

Requests are due to the LSOHC Friday, May 22, 2026, at 4 p.m. Programs approved by the Legislature can begin spending funds on July 1, 2027.

Since the Outdoor Heritage Fund’s creation in 2008, $2 billion in on-the-ground habitat programs has been allocated by the Minnesota legislature and over 1.3 million acres of Minnesota forests, prairies and wetlands have been restored, protected and/or enhanced. The latest round of funding recommendations totaling $191 million is currently before the Minnesota legislature.

The funding process is competitive and open to all who wish to apply. “Since 2009, the Outdoor Heritage Fund has benefitted wildlife in prairie, wetland, and forest habitats across every corner of Minnesota. Significant achievements have been made in both rural and urban areas.” said Kristina Smitten, Executive Director. “If you have a project in mind but are unsure if it’s a good fit, contact us! LSOHC staff are ready to help answer any questions and to discuss possibilities for a path forward.”

Proposal requirements and terms of funding are outlined in the Call for Funding Request.

To view details or learn more, visit:

https://www.lsohc.mn.gov/.

For answers to specific questions, contact LSOHC Staff at lsohc@lsohc.mn.gov or 651-284-6430.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council is composed of eight citizens and four legislators and makes annual recommendations to the Minnesota legislature for use of monies from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Outdoor Heritage Fund is one of four funds established by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment, passed by Minnesota voters in November of 2008. The amendment established a dedicated sales tax increase of three-eighths of 1%.

One-third of the dollars generated by the sales tax increase are deposited in the Outdoor Heritage Fund and expenditures must be used to restore, protect and enhance Minnesota’s wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife. Current LSOHC members are listed on the LSOHC website Members page:

www.lsohc.mn.gov/Member/index.

For Media Only:

Kristina Smitten

Executive Director

kristina.smitten@lsohc.mn.gov

651-296-6397