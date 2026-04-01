PropTx Partners with MPAC to Deliver Ontario’s Most Comprehensive Residential Appraisal Data Solution

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTx Innovations Inc. (“PropTx”) and the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (“MPAC”) are partnering to deliver the most comprehensive residential appraisal subscription service available in Ontario.

Designed specifically for professional appraisers, this new offering brings together PropTx MLS® listing data and MPAC property data including residential square footage, into a single, integrated platform based on the REALM MLS® application that PropTx appraiser subscribers are already using. This will eliminate the need for multiple subscriptions and ad hoc report purchases, significantly enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and access to critical property insights.

Through PropTx, Appraiser Members and Candidate Members of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) and the Canadian National Association of Real Estate Appraisers (CNAREA) will access this exclusive subscription service beginning in April.

A Unified Data Experience for Appraisers

Key benefits of this new unified solution include:

Single Access Point : PropTx MLS® residential and commercial data and MPAC residential property information are now available through one integrated platform, with MPAC current state and condition commercial data available in May.

: PropTx MLS® residential and commercial data and MPAC residential property information are now available through one integrated platform, with MPAC current state and condition commercial data available in May. Included Square Footage Data : Residential square footage from MPAC is included in the subscription, eliminating the need for separate ad hoc report purchases.

: Residential square footage from MPAC is included in the subscription, eliminating the need for separate ad hoc report purchases. Enhanced Data Depth : Access to both current and historical property data to support more accurate valuations.

: Access to both current and historical property data to support more accurate valuations. Improved Workflow Efficiency: Reduced administrative burden and faster report generation.

Comprehensive Data Coverage

The base subscription service includes:

Subject Property Insights

Detailed MPAC residential property reports, including: Site and structural characteristics Building permit history Current state and condition

MPAC current state and condition of commercial, industrial, and institutional properties available in May.

Three-year residential PropTx MLS® sales history with full listing details and photos and five-year commercial PropTx MLS® sales history.

Comparable Property Analysis

MPAC property data reflective of residential properties at the time of sale and current state and condition of commercial, industrial, and institutional properties available in May.

Complete three-year PropTx MLS® residential sales history and five-year commercial sales history, including listing details and photos

Advanced Search Capabilities

Robust search functionality including address, map, property attributes, and sale date

Optional Fee-Based Retrospective Data Reports

For more specialized appraisals that require a longer time series of data, subscribers will be able to produce a retrospective report on a fee-per-report basis using a built-in e-commerce platform.

Historical MPAC residential property information will be available dating back to 2006, with current state and condition commercial data available in May. For some parts of the province, PropTx residential and commercial data will be available for earlier sale dates.

A Marked Improvement in Data Transparency and Access

By combining two of Ontario’s most trusted property data sources, this partnership addresses longstanding challenges in the appraisal process, particularly around data fragmentation, historical accuracy, and cost efficiency.

“This partnership represents a significant advancement for the appraisal profession in Ontario,” said John DiMichele, CEO of PropTx Innovations Inc. “By integrating timely PropTx MLS® transaction data with MPAC’s authoritative property information, we are delivering a more complete, efficient, and reliable data experience that directly supports the quality and consistency of property valuations.”

“MPAC is committed to improving access to high-quality property data,” said Lee Taylor, Vice President of Business Development at MPAC. “Working with PropTx allows us to expand how appraisers access and use property information, supporting better outcomes across the real estate ecosystem.”

Industry Support

“Access to reliable, comprehensive data is fundamental to the appraisal profession and remains a core focus of our advocacy at AIC Ontario," said Stephen Otto, AIC-ON President. "This collaboration between PropTx and MPAC represents a significant step forward, bringing together data that previously required multiple subscriptions and equipping appraisers with the practical tools needed to deliver accurate, well-supported valuations in an increasingly complex market. It enhances efficiency, delivers real value to our Members, and supports appraisers in accessing and applying property data in a manner consistent with their professional and licensing obligations, an important consideration as data sourcing continues to evolve across the industry. Our Members play an integral role across the housing continuum, and ensuring they have the right tools to do their work with confidence is a priority we take seriously."

The new subscription service will be available to eligible AIC and CNAREA members beginning April 1, 2026.

About PropTx Innovations Inc.

PropTx Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TRREB, is a leading provider of real estate technology and data infrastructure, delivering MLS® platforms and advanced analytics solutions to REALTORS® and real estate boards across Ontario.

About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is responsible for assessing and classifying more than 5.7 million properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act. As the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, MPAC provides trusted data, insights, and commercial solutions to support informed decision-making.

Media Contacts

PropTx

Silvana Aceto

Director, Communications

communication@proptx.ca

416-443-8103