NurExone Receives First Place in Healthcare at BOLD Awards VII and Engages Investor Brand Network to Support Awareness Strategy

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, is pleased to announce that it received first place in the Healthcare category at the BOLD Awards VII Gala held in Barcelona on March 27, 2026 and provides corporate update.

NurExone competed in the Healthcare category at the BOLD Awards VII, standing out among seven other leading companies in the field. The selection was made by a panel of judges composed of global market leaders, innovators, and change-makers. The principal judge for the Healthcare category was Mr. Ben Beckley, CEO of RevHealth. Ben works closely with caregivers, patients, and medical specialists to make a meaningful impact. Ben strives to transform care into tangible results and inspire the next generation of leaders in healthcare.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone, commented, “We are pleased to have received first place in the Healthcare category at the BOLD Awards VII Gala in Barcelona, which reflects recognition of our team and our work in regenerative medicine. We are also pleased to engage IBN as we continue to expand awareness of NurExone’s progress and long-term vision.”

Engagement of IBN

The Company also announces, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, the engagement of Investor Brand Network (“IBN”), an arm’s length party, to support NurExone’s investor awareness strategy starting April 1, 2026. As part of the engagement, NurExone will collaborate with IBN to distribute news releases and corporate updates across more than 5,000 media outlets and social media channels, including the InvestorWire network and IBN’s portfolio of investor-focused brands. IBN will also assist NurExone in refining and strengthening its market awareness profile with the goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Under the terms of the agreement, IBN will receive monthly compensation of US$6,500 for a period of up to one year. Following the initial three-month period, either party may terminate upon 30 days’ notice. Any supplementary services, if any, would be subject to mutual agreement and, where required, acceptance of the TSXV.

IBN does not currently have a direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. While IBN has no intention of acquiring any additional securities of the Company at this time, it may do so in the future in compliance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

About IBN

IBN is a U.S.-based corporate communications firm founded in 2005 specializing in content creation, publishing, and news distribution. Through its platform-based communications and digital engagement solutions, IBN works with select private and public companies to enhance visibility, amplify messaging, and increase recognition among large, diverse investor audiences. Through its dynamic network, including brands such as NetworkNewsWire, TechMediaWire, and InvestorWire. IBN delivers customized news distribution, social media amplification, and targeted investor engagement campaigns. The main offices of IBN are located in Austin, Texas, USA. More information about IBN can be found on IBN’s website at www.investorbrandnetwork.com.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top, a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or similar expressions, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the expected commencement of services to be provided by IBN; the expected scope and anticipated benefits of the Company’s engagement of IBN to support investor awareness and broader market visibility; the Company’s expectations regarding the duration of the engagement and any renewal or extension thereof; and any statements regarding the Company’s broader awareness strategy, progress, and long-term vision.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including: that the Company will obtain acceptance of the TSXV with respect to the IBN engagement on a timely basis; that IBN will perform the services contemplated by the engagement on a commercially reasonable basis; that the engagement will proceed on the terms described in this press release; and that market, regulatory, and other external conditions will not materially impede the Company’s ability to implement its awareness strategy as contemplated.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the risk that TSXV acceptance is not obtained or is obtained on different terms; the risk that IBN does not perform as contemplated or that the engagement is terminated earlier than anticipated; the risk that the engagement does not generate the anticipated awareness or visibility; changes in market conditions; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.