Progyny Commemorates 10 Years of Redefining Women’s Health and Family Building Care

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past ten years, millions of individuals and families have gained access to life-changing benefits through Progyny, a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions. Progyny today announces that throughout the year, it will honor the collective efforts of its members, employers, providers, and industry partners who have helped shape this decade of progress. The company has redefined what’s possible in the benefits industry by combining clinical expertise, innovation, and a personalized approach to support members at every stage, from preconception through menopause.

“Ten years ago, we set out to transform family building benefit coverage at a time when support was limited and often out of reach,” said Pete Anevski, CEO, Progyny. “Today, we’re helping millions of people access the care and support they need across every stage of their health journey, from building the family of their dreams to navigating life’s biggest transitions; from preconception to pregnancy, parenting, and menopause. This ten-year milestone reflects what’s possible when employers, providers, and advocates come together to solve one of the biggest challenges in healthcare.”

The company will mark the occasion with a series of initiatives throughout the year centered on community and sparking national conversation. One of the cornerstone events will be during National Infertility Awareness Week (April 19–25), when Progyny will partner with RESOLVE: The National Infertility and Family Building Association to light the Empire State Building in orange alongside infertility advocate and celebrity Whitney Port on April 20. Progyny, RESOLVE, leading employers, and industry advocates will also participate in the NASDAQ Closing Bell Ceremony on April 21, raising awareness for the millions of individuals navigating infertility and family building journeys.

Progyny kicked off the anniversary with “Yeah, Baby Day,” an annual event launched on March 25, 2026, to celebrate each person's milestones, highlighting the moments where support can make all the difference.

A Decade of Partnership, Impact, and Innovation

Since entering the market in 2016, Progyny has supported over 470,000 members and expanded from 5 founding employers to more than 600 employers, covering 7.2 million lives. The company has also grown its global benefits solution to serve employees in over 100 countries, while broadening care across preconception, pregnancy, leave and benefits navigation, postpartum care, parenting, and menopause services. This level of exceptional care delivery has led to significant cost savings for employers and members, and a nearly 100% client retention rate over the past ten years.

“It’s one of our most valued benefits because of the meaningful impact it’s had on so many of our employees’ lives,” said Lisa Wywoda, Head of Total Rewards at Unilever. “Over the past ten years, we’ve been able to support employees across the full journey — from early family planning and egg freezing through IVF — in a way that feels seamless and centered around our needs.”

This level of expertise and clinical integration has also enabled Progyny to build one of the largest fertility data sets, showing that the company delivers 12% higher pregnancy rates per IVF transfer, 41% fewer egg retrievals per live birth, 23% higher live birth rates, and more than four times faster access to menopause care compared to the national average. These superior outcomes lead to a significantly better experience for members and their families during difficult times.

“When we found out we had fertility coverage through Progyny, it felt like a whole new door opened for us,” said Erin Antoniak, Progyny member. “Fertility treatment can be incredibly expensive, and having that support allowed us to move forward with the care we needed during a really uncertain time.”

Over the years, Progyny has helped lead the transformation of women’s health and family building benefits by being the first to introduce a fully inclusive definition of infertility, now recognized by ASRM, and first to offer a fully managed benefits solution with integrated clinical oversight, pharmacy support, and rigorous provider inclusion and credentialing standards. With 10 years of groundbreaking work behind it, Progyny is only just getting started. The company plans to continue to invest in new technologies, work with leading providers to advance clinical innovation, and shape national conversations to raise the standard of care across women’s health.

For more information on Progyny’s 10-year anniversary activities, visit 10 years of Progyny.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Media:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com