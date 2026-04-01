Centri Capital Conference Scheduled for April 2026 at Nasdaq in NYC

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- Centri Business Consulting, LLC , a highly respected accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the Centri Capital Conference , an exclusive event designed for investment bankers, private equity investors, venture capitalists, and other capital markets participants. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq in New York City.

With an insights-packed agenda featuring in-depth company presentations from C-suite leaders, high-powered meetings, and a distinguished roster of industry experts, this exclusive event will bring together hundreds of attendees from across the investment community. Invited experts will share invaluable perspectives on leveraging technology-driven growth opportunities while navigating broader market volatility.

This invite-only event will explore a diverse range of topics across the rapidly evolving global capital markets. The conference is especially well-timed following the challenges posed by the intensifying geopolitical issues in the Middle East, the ongoing leadership transition at the Federal Reserve, and the recent declines in equity prices. Given the instability of energy prices, uncertainty around tariff conditions, AI-led productivity improvements and active international trade negotiations, volatility in global markets is expected to persist.

Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri, stated: "The Centri Capital Conference is instrumental in fostering long-term strategic relationships between seasoned capital market professionals seeking new opportunities and innovative companies looking to identify dynamic partners to unlock risk capital, provide market exposure and extend strategic support. We’ve curated an incredible lineup of presenting companies and expert speakers who will provide invaluable insights into the latest capital market developments and strategic roadmaps. This conference is fast becoming the go-to event for forward-thinking leaders in the deal space.”

The conference will feature a curated lineup of 70+ high-growth companies spanning fintech, life sciences, disruptive technology, and other rapidly expanding sectors. Attendees will have access to one-on-one meetings, gaining unique market insights, exploring synergies, and discussing future business roadmaps.

Amanda Zeigler, Chief Marketing Officer, at Centri, added: "The Centri Capital Conference is optimized to deliver elevated business productivity outcomes in an environment conducive to high-powered networking and building a lasting collaborative community. It is a must-attend event."

Attendees will also engage directly with renowned thought leaders and seasoned experts through a series of dynamic panel discussions:

IPO Market: Trends, Pathway to Success, and Lessons Learned





Fintech and Digital Assets: The Integration Is Accelerating. Are You Ready?AI at Scale: Capital, Compute, and the Infrastructure Powering the Next Phase of GrowthThe State of the Market: Where Capital Is Flowing in Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Where the Gaps Still AreThe Nuclear Reset: How Advanced Nuclear Is Reshaping Energy MarketsThe Regulatory Landscape: A New Era for Capital Markets, and What It Means for Your Business

The event will conclude with an evening reception, providing attendees with a relaxed environment to connect with industry peers and fellow professionals.

As a premier event in the financial landscape, the Centri Capital Conference offers unparalleled education, networking, and collaborative opportunities, making it a must-attend for investors and executives active in the capital markets.

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can register here .

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services by being reliable and responsive to its clients' needs. The firm specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, Centri's professionals offer the specialized expertise, and multilayered skill sets necessary to ensure projects are completed timely and accurately.

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