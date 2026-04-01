Lumina Therapy Alliance Expands to the Bay Area with Addition of San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center, Approaching 400 Clinicians Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , a national network of premier, in-person mental health practices, today announced that the San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center has joined its alliance. With this addition, Lumina continues its rapid national expansion, now approaching nearly 400 clinicians across major U.S. markets.

Based in San Francisco, the San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center is widely recognized as one of the Bay Area’s leading practices specializing in anxiety, stress, and high-performance mental health. With a strong presence in the heart of the tech ecosystem, the practice has long provided in-person, high-touch psychotherapy to founders, executives, engineers, and business partners navigating the unique interpersonal and performance pressures of the technology sector.

Led by Dr. Jonathan Horowitz, the practice has built a reputation for exceptional clinical care and a nuanced understanding of the dynamics within high-stakes professional relationships. Dr. Horowitz is particularly known for his work with business partners and leadership teams, helping individuals and organizations navigate conflict, alignment, and growth in fast-moving, high-pressure environments.

“Joining Lumina Therapy Alliance is a natural extension of the work we’ve been doing in the Bay Area for years,” said Dr. Jonathan Horowitz. “We’ve seen firsthand how valuable in-person therapy can be for individuals and teams operating at a high level. Lumina’s commitment to thoughtful, relationship-driven care and its focus on building a network of exceptional practices makes this an exciting partnership.”

Lumina Therapy Alliance was founded to bring together leading brick-and-mortar practices that prioritize human connection, clinical excellence, and a premium in-person experience—particularly for professionals operating in demanding, high-performance environments.

“The addition of the San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center significantly strengthens Lumina’s presence in the Bay Area and within the technology sector,” said Dr. Daniel (Danny) Selling. “Jonathan has done incredible work over many years building deep relationships within the tech community and developing expertise in working with founders, executives, and business partners. His practice represents exactly the kind of thoughtful, in-person care that Lumina is built around.”

As Lumina continues to grow, the alliance remains focused on partnering with practices that deliver high-quality, in-person therapy in thoughtfully designed environments—offering a meaningful alternative to transactional, app-based mental health solutions.

The addition of the San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center marks a key step in Lumina’s expansion into the Bay Area and reinforces its mission to build a national network of elite practices serving professionals, leaders, and organizations with a more human, connected approach to care.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a national network of premier mental health practices dedicated to delivering high-quality, in-person therapy through a concierge, relationship-driven model. By partnering with leading brick-and-mortar practices across major U.S. markets, Lumina provides employers and individuals with access to exceptional clinical care designed to drive meaningful outcomes.

About San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center

San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center is a leading Bay Area psychotherapy practice specializing in anxiety, stress, and high-performance mental health. The practice is known for its work with founders, executives, engineers, and business partners, offering in-person care that emphasizes depth, discretion, and real human connection.

Contact

contact@luminatherapyalliance.com

www.luminatherapyalliance.com