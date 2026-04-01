Rating of Spar Nord bonds - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Rating of Spar Nord bonds following the merger between Spar Nord Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S
On 1 April 2026, the legal merger between Spar Nord Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S has taken place, with Nykredit Bank A/S as the continuing legal entity.
As part of the legal merger, Spar Nord Bank A/S’ senior debt and capital issuances has become liabilities of Nykredit Bank A/S.
Following the legal merger, the below senior debt issuances from Spar Nord Bank A/S has received a rating from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) as well as Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”).
|Bond type
|ISIN
|Rating:
S&P / Fitch
|Senior non-preferred /
junior senior unsecured
|NO0012694308
|BBB+ / A+
|NO0012694316
|BBB+ / A+
|NO0011002537
|BBB+ / A+
|DK0030537253
|BBB+ / A+
|DK0030540638
|BBB+ / A+
|Senior preferred /
senior unsecured
|DK0030528187
|A+ / AA-
Moody’s Ratings will continue to rate outstanding junior senior unsecured and senior unsecured bonds from Spar Nord Bank A/S after the merger with Nykredit Bank A/S.
Questions regarding the rating of Spar Nord Bank A/S’ bonds may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Peter Zangenberg Hyllested, tel +45 44 55 20 25.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 31 21 06 39.
Attachment