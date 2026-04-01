Rating of Spar Nord bonds - Nykredit Bank A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Bank A/S Nykredit Bank A/S

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Rating of Spar Nord bonds following the merger between Spar Nord Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S

On 1 April 2026, the legal merger between Spar Nord Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S has taken place, with Nykredit Bank A/S as the continuing legal entity.

As part of the legal merger, Spar Nord Bank A/S’ senior debt and capital issuances has become liabilities of Nykredit Bank A/S.

Following the legal merger, the below senior debt issuances from Spar Nord Bank A/S has received a rating from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) as well as Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”).

Bond typeISINRating:
S&P / Fitch
Senior non-preferred /
junior senior unsecured







NO0012694308BBB+ / A+
NO0012694316BBB+ / A+
NO0011002537BBB+ / A+
DK0030537253BBB+ / A+
DK0030540638BBB+ / A+
Senior preferred /
senior unsecured		DK0030528187A+ / AA-

Moody’s Ratings will continue to rate outstanding junior senior unsecured and senior unsecured bonds from Spar Nord Bank A/S after the merger with Nykredit Bank A/S.

Questions regarding the rating of Spar Nord Bank A/S’ bonds may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Peter Zangenberg Hyllested, tel +45 44 55 20 25. 

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Attachment


Attachments

Rating of Spar Nord bonds (01-04-2026)
GlobeNewswire

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