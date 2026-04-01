Fleming College Launches Entrance Scholarships to Support Student Success and Workforce Needs

Peterborough, ON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleming College is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Entrance Scholarships program, a new initiative designed to reduce financial barriers for incoming students while supporting enrolment in high-demand program areas aligned with workforce needs.

Beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, Fleming will invest $100,000 in entrance scholarships, benefiting 50 full-time domestic students. The scholarships will provide $2,000 awards across five key student groups: mature learners, students entering the new Diagnostic Cardiac Sonography program, skilled trades students, applied health students, and Fleming alumni returning to study.

This initiative builds on Fleming’s long-standing commitment to student support through bursaries, awards, and scholarships, while introducing a strategic approach to enhancing recruitment, improving conversion, and supporting priority program growth. It is being launched at a critical time as institutions consider how to address gaps in student support due to recent changes to the OSAP program.

“These entrance scholarships represent a meaningful investment in our students and in the future of our communities,” said Dr. Theresa Knott, Interim President of Fleming College. “By reducing financial barriers at the point of entry, we are helping more students access education in high-demand fields while strengthening the talent pipeline for critical sectors like healthcare and skilled trades.”

The scholarships are made possible through a combination of donor contributions, including the Fleming Forward Fund, private donors, and TD Insurance Affinity program revenue.

The program directly supports Fleming College’s strategic priorities, including expanding applied health programming, growing skilled trades education, and enhancing student recruitment and retention.

“This initiative demonstrates how philanthropy can directly impact student success and institutional growth,” said Katie Pezoulas, Executive Director of Advancement & External Relations. “We are proud to work with our donors to create opportunities that not only support students financially but also align with the evolving needs of our communities and economy.”

Entrance scholarships will be automatically awarded based on academic achievement and eligibility criteria. They are available to full-time domestic students who accept their offer of admission by May 1, 2026, with recipients selected based on academic performance.

By targeting key demographic groups and program areas, the initiative is expected to improve enrolment conversion among highly qualified applicants while supporting sectors identified in Ontario’s Strategic Mandate Agreement, including skilled trades and applied health.

For more information about entrance scholarships at Fleming College, visit flemingcollege.ca/entrance-scholarships.

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