SOGECLAIR ANNOUNCES THE TRANSFER OF ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT TO PORTZAMPARC (BNP PARIBAS GROUP)

Blagnac, April 1st, 2026 prior opening of the Stock Market – SOGECLAIR (ISIN code: FR0000065864 - ALSOG), supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces that it has engaged Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group), effective April 1, 2026, for a term of one year renewable by tacit agreement, to implement a liquidity contract covering its common shares.

This agreement was established in accordance with applicable regulations, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the French Association of Financial Markets (AMAFI).

The purpose of this agreement is for Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) to provide market-making services for SOGECLAIR shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

On the evening of March 31, 2026, the date of termination of the previous liquidity agreement entered with Gilbert Dupont on July 18, 2011, the liquidity account held the following:

1,163 SOGECLAIR shares

32,419.07 euros

It should be noted that, as of the last financial statement dated December 31, 2025, the following assets were included in the cash account:

1,142 SOGECLAIR shares

35,919.93 euros

When the initial contract was established on July 18, 2011, the liquidity contract account held the following assets:

3,606 SOGECLAIR shares

51,114.70 euros

The assets allocated to the implementation of the new contract are:

1,163 SOGECLAIR shares

32,419.07 euros

This new agreement may be suspended:

In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;

If SOGECLAIR no longer has authorization to repurchase its own shares or if the share price is no longer within the intervention ranges;

Or, at SOGECLAIR’s request, under its responsibility.

Furthermore, the agreement may be terminated by SOGECLAIR at any time and without notice, or by Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) with one month’s notice.

NEXT PRESS RELEASE: turnover for Q1 2026, on April 29th, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20

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