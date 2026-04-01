The Critical Metals No One Can Replace Are Running Out of Inventory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com Sector Commentary — Washington just committed another $500 million to domestic critical mineral processing[1]. That brings three consecutive rounds of federal funding aimed at the same problem: the West still cannot process most of its own strategic metals. The money is real, but the gap it is chasing keeps widening. Tungsten prices have surged more than fivefold in twelve months as China's export controls drain global inventories, and replacement supply remains years away from reaching the market[2]. Five companies are positioned at different stages of that supply chain right now: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Alkane Resources (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKEF), Nevgold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF), Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF), and Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF).

A CSIS analysis published this month concluded that the United States remains structurally dependent on adversarial refining capacity for the minerals running through its defense and manufacturing base, with initiatives like Project Vault still years from closing the gap[3]. That dependency is repricing district-scale exploration assets in stable jurisdictions. As CNBC recently reported, defense contractors who should have warehouses full of tungsten simply do not, and the scramble to secure physical supply is accelerating capital flows toward the juniors that hold multi-commodity critical mineral deposits in the ground[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just submitted its drill permit application for a 2026 program targeting three high-grade zones at its flagship Magno Project in northern British Columbia. The company is going after silver, tungsten, and base metals across what it believes is shaping up as a district-scale discovery.

The Magno Zone and D Zone carry high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, with surface samples returning up to 2,370 grams per tonne silver, greater than 20% lead, and up to 19.25% zinc. The Vine Lakes target shifts the focus to tungsten, where samples have come back as high as 6,550 parts per million. Indium, another critical mineral gaining attention from governments and manufacturers, showed up at concentrations reaching 334 parts per million. These are grab samples and selective by nature, but the numbers explain why GoldHaven is drilling.

"We are entering an exciting and highly strategic phase at Magno, where multiple high-grade zones and distinct mineralization styles have now been defined across a large, consolidated land package," said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. "With clear drill targets emerging at the Magno, Kuhn and D Zones, alongside the submission of our permit application and the commencement of airborne geophysics and 3D modelling, we believe the Company is well positioned to execute a disciplined 2026 drill program. The combination of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization and growing exposure to critical minerals such as tungsten and indium continues to reinforce our view that Magno hosts the hallmarks continues to reinforce our view that Magno is emerging as a compelling district-scale silver and critical minerals exploration opportunity in the Cassiar District."

The upcoming drill program is not the only thing moving. GoldHaven is planning its first modern airborne magnetic survey across the entire property, which now spans more than 37,200 hectares after the company recently filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to the Magno Project. A 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, sampling, and geophysical data is also underway to sharpen targeting before rigs turn.

Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Government of Canada and the US Department of the Interior, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production. That policy backdrop adds weight to what GoldHaven is building at Magno.

The company has a $1.72 million flow-through financing underway to fund 2026 exploration. Meanwhile, at its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, GoldHaven recently completed its first diamond drilling program confirming gold and copper anomalism, with Phase 2 drilling scheduled for mid-Q2 2026.

GoldHaven is a junior explorer running two active project pipelines at once. Magno is growing into a multi-system critical minerals property in British Columbia while Copeçal advances in Brazil's Alta Floresta Gold Province. The company's Brazilian critical minerals portfolio spans 123,900 hectares across three projects, giving it one of the larger land positions in the sector at its market stage.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

In other industry developments:

Alkane Resources (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKEF) has released drilling results from the Kendal deposit at its Costerfield Operation in central Victoria, Australia, reporting intercepts including 267.5 g/t gold and 5.6% antimony over 2.3 metres and 132.2 g/t gold and 19.8% antimony over 1.94 metres. The Kendal system is the antimony-rich, up-dip continuation of the high-grade Youle and Shepherd deposits currently being mined, with 25 individual veins delineated across a 600-metre strike, and development to access the newly extended system began in late 2025.

"The drilling results obtained from the Kendal deposit over the past year demonstrate the large potential remaining for significant high-grade mineralisation at shallow levels near to the Costerfield mine," said Nic Earner, Managing Director and CEO of Alkane Resources. "Accessing and mining the newly defined mineralisation is a top priority for the Costerfield team and should provide the processing plant with an additional source of high-grade gold and antimony ore for some time to come."

Alkane Resources is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer operating three mines across Australia and Sweden, including the Tomingley gold mine in New South Wales and the Björkdal underground gold mine in Sweden. Geological modelling is ongoing with the company targeting integration of Kendal mineral resources into the Costerfield life-of-mine plan.

Nevgold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) recently reported strong drill results at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, with hole LB25-024 intercepting 11.42 g/t AuEq over 7.7 meters (2.64% antimony and 1.17 g/t gold) within a broader 4.91 g/t AuEq intercept over 27.4 meters. The near-surface, oxide nature of the mineralization distinguishes Limo Butte from most global antimony projects, which are sulphide and require underground mining to produce a concentrate.

"We continue to validate that we have one of the highest grade antimony projects in North America that is near-surface and oxide, which is exemplified by Hole LB25-024 which intercepted a thick, consistent zone of 4.91 g/t AuEq over 27.4 meters," said Brandon Bonifacio, President and CEO of Nevgold. "At Limo Butte we have defined a large, near-surface footprint of oxide antimony mineralization which is amenable to leaching, and we have the opportunity to produce antimony metal at the project site."

An initial antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate remains on track for Q2-2026, targeting near-term antimony production from historical gold leach pads, with a larger commercial gold-antimony development scenario planned in parallel through phased advancement of Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley.

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) reported strong drill results from its Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango, Mexico, intersecting 6.3 metres averaging 874g/t AgEq, including 1.5 metres averaging 2,062g/t AgEq from drillhole 26CLM-217. Results from five new core holes confirm continuous high-grade polymetallic mineralization extending to depths of over 500 metres below surface across the Puro Corazon claim.

"The Company is planning to incorporate the results of the Puro Corazon drilling program into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project which is expected to significantly enhance the project economics and the mine plan," said Lawrence Page, President and Director of Southern Silver Exploration. "Final assays are anticipated to be received by the end of the first quarter of 2026."

All 23 planned holes are now complete, with assays from 20 holes reported and remaining results anticipated in the coming weeks. Southern Silver Exploration intends to update the Mineral Resource Estimate for Cerro Las Minitas followed by a revised Preliminary Economic Assessment, while advancing baseline data collection, hydrology, geotechnical, and permitting work at its 100%-owned silver-lead-zinc flagship project.

Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) released an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Hat Project in British Columbia, with the full-circuit Scenario B delivering a post-tax NPV(5%) of C$7.27 billion and a post-tax IRR of 19% using consensus metal prices. The project generates average annual EBITDA of C$1.28 billion under Scenario B, which incorporates copper, gold, cobalt, and scandium recovery through a hydrometallurgical circuit, with total post-tax free cash flow estimated at C$15.44 billion over the mine life.

Sensitivity analysis confirms the economics remain positive across all tested ranges, including a 20% decline in all metal prices, a 20% increase in initial capital, and a 40% reduction in scandium oxide pricing. At spot metal prices, Scenario B's post-tax NPV(5%) rises to C$14.85 billion with a 32% post-tax IRR.

Doubleview Gold is advancing the Hat Project toward a Pre-Feasibility Study through infill and step-out drilling to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated, alongside comprehensive metallurgical testwork and geotechnical programs designed to tighten capital cost confidence and support the permitting process.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

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