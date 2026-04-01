Wereldhave publishes Integrated Annual Report 2025, Remuneration report and AGM convocation and agenda

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2025, Remuneration report and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at H’ART Museum, Amstel 51, 1018 EJ Amsterdam, on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 14:00 CEST.



The Integrated Annual Report 2025 (including the ESEF* package) and Remuneration report are available on https://www.wereldhave.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

The full AGM agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.com under ‘Investors / Shareholder Meetings’.

Notification of presence can be made via www.abnamro.com/evoting. Through their bank, shareholders will receive an acknowledgement of receipt which also serves as an entrance registration form for the meeting.

Meeting rights can only be exercised by proxy or in person during the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 7 May 2026 (before 17:30 CEST).

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically from 16 April 2026 to 7 May 2026 (before 17:30 CEST) via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 8 May 2026 (before 13:30 CEST) via www.abnamro.com/intermediary.

Questions can be put in advance by shareholders who have registered for the meeting, until 7 May 2026, through investor.relations@wereldhave.com. To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.

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* European Single Electronic Format

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