RedTeam Appoints Jarrod Middleton as Chief Revenue Officer

Orlando, FL, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software , a leading provider of construction management solutions for commercial general contractors, today announced the appointment of Jarrod Middleton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jarrod will serve as a member of RedTeam’s Executive Leadership Team and will oversee the company’s entire revenue organization.

Jarrod brings more than 13 years of experience in construction technology, with a proven track record of driving consistent revenue growth and building high-performing go-to-market teams. Throughout his career, he has successfully led organizations across multiple stages of growth, delivering measurable results at every level of responsibility.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jarrod will lead RedTeam’s full revenue lifecycle, including Marketing and demand generation, Sales, and Customer Success. His scope includes the Customer Success Manager (CSM) organization as well as onboarding, implementation, and customer renewals - ensuring a seamless and value-driven experience for customers from initial engagement through long-term partnerships.

“Jarrod’s experience, leadership, and results-oriented approach make him an exceptional addition to RedTeam,” said Craig Tate, CEO of RedTeam Software. “As we continue to scale, his ability to align our go-to-market strategy with customer outcomes will be critical in accelerating our growth and strengthening our position in the market.”

Jarrod will be responsible for leading RedTeam’s go-to-market strategy and execution, with a focus on expanding market reach, deepening customer relationships, and driving sustained revenue growth.

“I’m incredibly excited to join RedTeam at such a pivotal moment,” said Middleton. “Having grown up working for a commercial general contractor, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and sacrifices that go into building the communities we live in. That experience shaped my belief in the importance of empowering the people behind the work."

"What drew me to RedTeam is not just the strength of the tools we provide, but the opportunity to be part of something that truly improves the lives of general contractors and their teams. I’m energized to work alongside a group of people who are as passionate as I am about this mission, and I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation to drive meaningful growth and deliver lasting value to our customers.”

RedTeam continues to invest in its leadership team and solution as it advances its mission to empower commercial general contractors with modern, scalable solutions that drive operational excellence and project success.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software provides a comprehensive construction management solution designed specifically for commercial general contractors. The company’s solutions streamline operations across preconstruction, project management, financials, and field operations - enabling contractors to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and drive better project outcomes.

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