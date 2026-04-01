Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Announces Expansion into Anaheim Hills Ahead of Grand Opening, Extending Highest Gold Payouts Across Orange County

Laguna Hills, CA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a family-owned precious metals buyer known for offering the highest payouts to customers for over 22 years, has announced its expansion into Anaheim Hills, California, ahead of an upcoming grand opening. The new location will allow the company to better serve North Orange County while continuing its commitment to delivering top value for gold, silver, and other precious metals.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Announces Expansion into Anaheim Hills

The company’s original location in Laguna Hills has built a strong reputation throughout South Orange County for trust, transparency, and consistently providing the highest payouts in the region. Glitter Bug Gold Buyers prides itself on Trust and Transparency, ensuring every customer receives a clear, honest evaluation.

Due to years of growing demand from consumers in North Orange County, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers strategically selected Anaheim Hills as the location for its second office.

Expansion Driven by Customer Demand

The decision to expand into Anaheim Hills comes after years of consistent requests from North Orange County residents seeking a local, reliable gold buyer that offers higher payouts and a more convenient experience.

With the addition of the new location, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is bringing its well-established reputation for fairness and value to a wider audience, making it easier for customers to sell their gold and precious metals locally without sacrificing payout value.

Serving All of North Orange County

Once fully open, the Anaheim Hills location will serve customers across North Orange County, including:

Anaheim, Yorba Linda, Fullerton, Placentia, Brea, Orange, Villa Park, La Habra, Buena Park, Cypress, La Palma, Stanton, Westminster, and Garden Grove.

This expansion gives residents throughout the region direct access to a trusted, local gold buyer that is widely known for offering the highest payouts in the market.

Technology That Helps Deliver the Highest Payouts

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers utilizes the latest technology and advanced precious metals testing equipment to ensure accurate evaluations and maximize value for customers.

This technology allows the company to operate with precision and efficiency, supporting its ability to consistently offer the highest payouts in the industry while maintaining full transparency.

Committed to Trust, Transparency, and Highest Payouts

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers continues to stand apart with a simple and consistent promise:

We pay the highest, Period.

This is backed by a commitment to Trust and Transparency, ensuring every customer understands the value of their items and receives a fair, competitive offer.

Grand Opening Coming Soon

The Anaheim Hills location is expected to officially open in the coming weeks, with a grand opening celebration to follow. Customers can stay updated and learn more by visiting:

www.GlitterBugGold.com

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer known for offering the highest payouts to customers for over 22 years. The company specializes in purchasing gold, silver, and luxury items while maintaining a strong reputation built on trust, transparency, and advanced technology that helps deliver top value.

Learn more at www.GlitterBugGold.com.

Press Inquiries

Michael Gonzales

michael [at] glitterbuggold.com

http://glitterbuggold.com