Prison Fellowship Declares April 2026 as Second Chance Month

WASHINGTON D.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, marks 50 years of prison ministry by declaring April 2026 as Second Chance Month.

First established by Prison Fellowship in 2017, Second Chance Month raises awareness of the nearly 44,000 legal barriers faced by men and women with a criminal record as they reintegrate into their communities. Today, nearly 1 in 3 American adults has a criminal record, which limits their access to the resources they need to build a better future. Second Chance Month brings together more than 1,100 churches, partners and organizations to promote solutions for successful reentry and pathways to restoration.

“We believe all men and women should not be defined by their worst choices and deserve the chance to start over after facing the consequences of their actions,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Second Chance Month affirms the God-given dignity of every person and the need for both accountability and opportunity. When we come together to remove obstacles that stand in the way of restoration, we build safer and stronger communities.”

Prison Fellowship Second Chance Month

Since 2017, Prison Fellowship has spearheaded the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers faced by returning citizens and unlock second chances for these men and women who dream of a better tomorrow.

The White House issued presidential proclamations in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

The United States Senate passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018, and 2017.

In 2025, 27 states joined Prison Fellowship and more than 1,100 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the nearly 44,000 barriers encountered by the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship invites churches to celebrate second chances by designating a Second Chance Sunday in April, which presents the Church with an opportunity to be an ambassador for change, offering prayer and support for those impacted by crime and incarceration.

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.