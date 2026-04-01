Origin Health Unveils Newly Redesigned Website and Announces Open Registration for 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Modern Health & Wellness, a leader in integrative and regenerative healthcare, today announced the official launch of its newly redesigned website alongside open registration for its highly anticipated 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament. The event will once again take place at the award-winning Maderas Golf Club, bringing together community leaders, healthcare advocates, and supporters for a day dedicated to purpose-driven impact.

The redesigned Origin Health website reflects the organization’s continued evolution and commitment to accessibility, innovation, and patient-centered care. Featuring an enhanced user experience, streamlined navigation, expanded educational resources, and a wide library of patient testimonials , the platform offers visitors a clearer understanding of Origin Health’s services, philosophy, and community initiatives. The new site also places a stronger emphasis on the organization’s philanthropic efforts, particularly the growing impact of the Origin Vitae Network and its flagship program, the Guardian Initiative.

At the heart of this announcement is the opening of registration for the 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament , an event that builds on the overwhelming success of its inaugural year. Set against the scenic backdrop of Maderas Golf Club , widely regarded as one of Southern California’s premier golf destinations, this year’s tournament promises an elevated experience for participants while advancing a meaningful cause.

The Guardian Initiative, a core non-profit program within the Origin Vitae Network, is dedicated to providing critical health and wellness services to veterans, first responders, and their families throughout San Diego. With 100% of the proceeds going towards this vital yet underserved part of the community. Through a holistic approach that integrates physical, mental, and emotional care, the initiative addresses the unique challenges faced by those who serve and protect our communities.

“Healing isn’t magic; it’s math and patience,” says Dr. Vivek Soham, owner of Origin Health and founder of the Guardian Initiative. “The Guardian Initiative was a fund created within OVN (Origin Vitae Network) to help serve a community that is close to home. My wife was active duty NAVY for 10.5 years, as well as some of my closest friends who served in the military or as a first responder. Realizing that to help support these individuals requires more than a discount, it needs to be a scholarship. We created the sliding scale program to stick to the nonprofit's mission of creating more access, awareness and education for NUCCA , and precise upper neck care. This way patients are still invested in their care, while the clinics that are supporting this community can pay the staff and doctors fairly. In the evolution of the Guardian Initiative, the family unit was included because spouses and children are also impacted by the service of these men and women to our country and need the support as well.”

In its first year, the Guardian Initiative raised significant funding through the generosity of sponsors, donors, and event participants. These contributions directly supported life-changing services, including advanced medical treatments, mental health support, wellness programs, and preventative care resources for underserved individuals within the veteran and first responder communities. The measurable outcomes have already made a lasting difference—improving quality of life, accelerating recovery, and fostering long-term resilience for countless families.

The success of last year’s tournament not only demonstrated the strength of community support but also underscored the growing demand for the services provided by the Origin Vitae Network. With this year’s event, Origin Health aims to expand its reach even further, increasing both awareness and funding to meet the needs of more individuals across the region. Rooted in science, elevated by service!

Participants in the upcoming tournament can expect a premier golf experience, complete with networking opportunities, on-course contests, and a post-event reception celebrating the collective impact of all involved. More importantly, every registration, sponsorship, and donation directly contributes to the continued growth of the Guardian Initiative and its mission to serve those who have sacrificed so much.

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Details

Date : September 28th, 2026

: September 28th, 2026 Location : Maderas Golf Club

: Maderas Golf Club Format : 2 Ball Scramble

: 2 Ball Scramble Player (includes dinner) : $260

: $260 Dinner Only : $75

: $75 Registration Link : https://origin.health/guardian-initiative/

Beyond the tournament itself, the newly redesigned Origin Modern Health & Wellness website serves as a central hub for engagement—allowing individuals, businesses, and community partners to learn more about the Guardian Initiative, explore sponsorship opportunities, and stay connected with future events and initiatives. This digital transformation reflects Origin Health’s broader vision: to bridge the gap between cutting-edge healthcare and meaningful community impact.

The organization is calling on local businesses, philanthropic leaders, and community members to get involved early, as participation is expected to reach capacity. With increased visibility and momentum following last year’s success, the 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament is poised to become one of the most impactful charitable events in the San Diego region.

“Your brain leads; your body follows,” says Dr. Vivek Soham. “So far, we have raised over $84,000 in the Guardian Initiative fund! This fund helps serve active duty, veterans, and first responders, as well as the spouses and kids of the brave men and women who have served our country. This feat was only possible with the help of volunteers, existing patients and the guardian classic - our annual golf charity golf event. With these funds in the last 10 months we have helped 26 service men & women with migraines, headaches, traumatic brain injuries, concussions, neck pain and vertigo. We are excited to continue our efforts and expand our capacity to help many more.”

As anticipation builds, Origin Health remains focused on its dual mission: delivering exceptional healthcare solutions while creating lasting change through initiatives like the Guardian Initiative. The combination of a modernized digital presence and a growing flagship event positions the organization for an even greater impact in 2026 and beyond.

Registration for the tournament is now officially open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early. For more information about the event, the Guardian Initiative, or to explore the newly redesigned website, visit Origin Health online .

About Origin Modern Health & Wellness

Origin Health is a forward-thinking healthcare provider specializing in integrative, regenerative, and patient-centered care. Through innovative treatments and a commitment to community impact, Origin Health empowers individuals to achieve optimal health and well-being.

About the Origin Vitae Network & Guardian Initiative

The Origin Vitae Network is the non-profit philanthropic arm of Origin Health, focused on expanding access to critical healthcare services. Its Guardian Initiative specifically supports veterans, first responders, and their families by providing comprehensive wellness resources designed to heal, restore, and strengthen those who serve our communities.

Media Inquiries :

C.A.M.P. Public Relations

www.CampPR.com

info@camppublicrelations.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7175e2f-0d96-468f-8f3f-6e9d0a5b3f1f