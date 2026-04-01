Vancity reports strong 2025 performance. Asset levels reach a record $41 billion

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity has released its 2025 financial results, demonstrating strong profitability and a record $41 billion in assets plus assets under administration. Canada’s largest B.C.-based financial institution is entering 2026 with momentum and a focus on continued impact, growth and member experience.

Amid a shifting economic environment, Vancity posted $69.9 million in net income in 2025, a dramatic improvement in performance from 2024’s modest profit of $5.8 million.

In 2025, core revenue was $675.4 million — up more than 30% from 2024 — reflecting strong demand for Vancity’s values-based products and services across its consumer, wealth and business banking portfolios. Net lending growth of almost $1 billion underscores this demand for innovative financing solutions — and secures Vancity’s position as the largest credit union by assets in Canada.

Member deposits also grew by almost $800 million, reflecting continued confidence in Vancity and its mission to deliver banking differently and grow its contributions and grants to supporting the communities it serves.

“Vancity is growing again in all parts of our business at a time when the economy has been going through some challenges. This is a reflection of our business strategy and focus on improving the member experience to make Vancity a competitive financial institution again,” said Wellington Holbrook, Vancity’s CEO. “As a result, members are placing their trust in us, and we strengthened our core business, delivering meaningful growth. We continue to prove that it’s possible to thrive and grow as a values-centred financial institution.”

Vancity is the only financial institution in Canada that redirects 30% of its annual net income back to its communities and members. Based on the organization’s 2025 performance, Vancity is distributing $21 million towards community initiatives and grants to advance affordable housing, equity and Reconciliation, climate action, and co-ops and local economies.

Making a bigger impact through everyday banking is central to Vancity’s strategy, too. The financial institution is introducing new and innovative products and services designed for real life and to empower people generally underserved by Canada’s banking system.

“We believe Vancity needs to play an even bigger role in the economy by bringing forward values-based banking options at a time when so many other financial institutions are retreating from important areas like climate, inclusion, small business, and more,” said Holbrook.

Looking ahead, Vancity is investing in its operations to better serve members and support long-term, sustainable growth. Spending on technology, including the recent rollout of new digital banking experiences designed to meet members’ evolving needs, has substantially increased. Vancity now ranks among the largest B.C.-based purchasers of technology, while also delivering more in-person service and expert advice. At a time when many financial institutions are closing branches, Vancity is growing its community presence and opening three new member-focused locations this year.

“We’re excited about what’s ahead,” Holbrook added. “As Vancity celebrates 80 years of serving members this year, we’re investing ambitiously to create the Vancity people will want to bank with for the next 80 years.”

Vancity 2025 financial results

Vancity 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements

Item 2025 Result Total assets $31.5 million Total assets plus assets under administration $41.0 billion Total operating income $643.1million Total operating expenses $529.7 million Net income (profit) $69.9 million Capital adequacy ratio 14.0%

Members’ equity $1.7 billion Shared Success allocation to community and members $21.0 million Return on members’ equity after Shared Success 4.2%







About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its 588,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver and Squamish, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, the Vancouver and Gulf Islands and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw Peoples. With $41 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest credit unions. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

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