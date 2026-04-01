Aiwibi Introduces 2026 Annual Brand Theme “Cheer For Dreams”





Aiwibi 2026: Cheering for dreams.

SYDNEY, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiwibi, a leading global innovator in baby care , announces its 2026 annual brand theme, “Cheer For Dreams.” Inspired by the brand’s founding promise, “I will be,” the initiative reinforces Aiwibi’s ongoing commitment to supporting children’s growth and potential while promoting the brand globally.

Since its founding in Australia in 2013, Aiwibi has focused on providing safe, comfortable, and sustainable baby care solutions to families worldwide. Guided by its core values of Innovation, Responsibility, and Sharing, the company strives to safeguard every possibility in life while delivering high-quality products across diapers, pull-up pants, wet wipes, infant formula, and professional skincare lines.

Cheer for Every Possibility

Aiwibi’s 2026 theme emphasizes that every child enters the world with unique potential. The campaign celebrates these possibilities, encouraging families to support each child’s growth journey. Over the past decade, Aiwibi has expanded its global footprint to more than 100 countries and regions, becoming a trusted partner for parents seeking safe and reliable baby care solutions.

Cheer for Every Move

Growth and development are built on small, everyday steps. Aiwibi’s product portfolio has grown alongside its brand, reflecting the company’s dedication to quality and innovation. Each product is designed to support babies at every stage—from first milestones like lifting the head and crawling, to daily care routines. By using carefully selected natural ingredients and professional expertise, Aiwibi ensures that children can grow with confidence and peace of mind. As their belief goes: “With aiwibi, with colorful dreams”—dreams grow in color, and every child is empowered to step boldly into their future.

Cheer for a Better Tomorrow

The “Cheer For Dreams” initiative also highlights Aiwibi’s commitment to sustainability and global standards. All products undergo rigorous testing, including Germany’s Dermatest, achieving “EXCELLENT” ratings for skin compatibility. Aiwibi has earned more than 20 international certifications, including ISO and SMETA, and received multiple awards such as the Parenthood Parents’ Choice Award, Lazada People’s Choice Award, and Daraz Campaign Hero Award.

Through this campaign, Aiwibi also aims to connect with families and communities globally, providing educational content, product guidance, and social initiatives designed to enhance child development. Looking ahead, the brand plans to continue expanding its expertise in baby care, delivering warm, reliable, and high-quality experiences for parents and children alike.

“Cheer For Dreams” reflects Aiwibi’s ongoing dedication to nurturing every child’s potential. By celebrating growth milestones and supporting families around the world, Aiwibi reinforces its mission to create a better world for babies—so every dream has the opportunity to grow and every future holds promise.

About Aiwibi

Founded in 2013 in Australia, Aiwibi is a global leader in baby care products, committed to innovation, sustainability, and family wellness. With a comprehensive product portfolio, the brand delivers safe, high-quality solutions that empower babies and support parents worldwide.

Media Contact:

Cynthia

+61 0410079780

info@aiwibi.com

www.aiwibi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1796d493-126c-4e5b-b200-76d66f2443f1