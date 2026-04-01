Javits Center marks 40 years with new brand identity and “Javits on the Hudson” campaign

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Convention Center Operating Corporation (NYCCOC), which operates Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, unveiled a new brand identity today as it celebrates its 40th anniversary – marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of New York’s premier convention campus.

The refreshed identity introduces “Javits on the Hudson” a new campaign, that highlights the Center’s transformation into a dynamic waterfront destination and reinforces its role as a global hub for commerce, culture and community in New York City.

“As we celebrate 40 years of impact, we are honoring the extraordinary legacy of Javits Center while embracing a bold new chapter for our future,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joyce Leveston. “For four decades, Javits Center has helped shape New York’s economic and cultural landscape. ‘Javits on the Hudson’ connects our legacy to the energy of our waterfront location and the extraordinary possibilities ahead.”





Situated along the Hudson River on Manhattan’s West Side, Javits Center has evolved dramatically since opening in 1986. Today, the six-block campus anchors one of New York City’s fastest-growing districts, neighboring Hudson Yards and serving as a gateway for major global events, conventions and cultural gatherings. The new brand identity reflects this transformation, linking the Center’s iconic architecture, waterfront setting and sustainability leadership with the forward momentum of New York City itself.

At the center of the refreshed brand system is the iconic Gold Apple, a symbol long associated with Javits Center and its connection to New York. The refined mark anchors that legacy while introducing a modern visual language inspired by the Hudson River, the building’s distinctive glass façade and the movement of people and ideas that define the campus.

The new visual system incorporates colors drawn from Javits Center’s environment and mission, including tones inspired by the Hudson River, the Center’s rooftop green spaces and its architectural materials. Graphic elements referencing the building’s bird-friendly glass and waterfront setting further reinforce

the identity’s connection to place.

Beyond visual changes, the rebrand reflects Javits Center’s continued evolution as a civic and economic engine for New York. The campus now serves as a hub where industries gather, ideas launch and communities connect.

The brand is guided by several core themes shaping Javits Center’s future:

A Center for Inspiration: A flexible campus that supports world-class events and experiences across industries.

A flexible campus that supports world-class events and experiences across industries. Connections Into Movements : A place where gatherings spark new ideas, partnerships and cultural movements.

: A place where gatherings spark new ideas, partnerships and cultural movements. People-Powered Excellence: A workforce and community that power the success of every event and experience.

A workforce and community that power the success of every event and experience. Sustainability Meets Heart: A national leader in sustainable operations, from its green roof habitat to energy and waste initiatives.

“Our new identity reflects the energy of New York, the strength of our community and our ambition for what comes next,” Leveston added. “This evolution is about more than a new look – it is about reaffirming our role as a civic anchor and a launch platform for industries, innovation and opportunity. We want our brand to reflect the bold, unapologetic and unstoppable energy of our campus and our staff who drive the organization to reach even greater heights.”

The new brand refresh will roll out across the Javits campus, digital platforms and marketing materials throughout 2026 as part of the Center’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Visitors can explore the new identity and anniversary materials at www.javitscenter.com.

Leadership Perspectives

Lee Perlman, Chairman of NYCCOC, said: “For more than four decades, Javits Center has stood as a cornerstone of New York’s economic and civic development. From the very beginning, it has created thousands of jobs within our walls and beyond. These jobs are made possible by the incredible people behind Javits Center. Our staff’s dedication, expertise, and pride in what they do bring the Javits mission to life every day. They and Javits Center have supported our community in times of need, and served as a launchpad for innovation across industries. With the introduction of Javits on the Hudson, we carry that legacy forward – celebrating the energy of our staff, community and the lasting impact we create for New Yorkers today and for generations to come.”

Hugh L. Carey III, Vice Chair of NYCCOC, said: "When the vision for Javits Center first took shape in the 1970s under Governor Carey, it was built on a simple conviction: that New York deserved a gathering place as bold and resilient as the City and State. Over the past forty years, Javits Center has proven that conviction right, serving not only as a worldclass convention hub, but also as a hospital, a vaccination center, and a lifeline for the region in its most challenging moments. Today, Javits on Hudson stands as the next chapter in that legacy: an engine of business development, innovation, opportunity, and pride for New Yorkers and for the world. It reflects our commitment to sustainability, where breathtaking sunsets overlook the Hudson, a green roof alive with thousands of birds and bees, and our rooftop farm all underscore our responsibility to protect New York’s future as clean, clear and flowing forward.”

Explore the New Identity

To view the new brand elements, visual assets and anniversary materials, see below:

Media Kit: LINK HERE

About Jacob K. Javits Convention Center:

The New York Convention Center Operating Corporation (NYCCOC) also known as the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has played a critical role in New York’s recovery and resurgence since it opened in 1986. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s West Side, this iconic six-block-long facility is an economic driver for New York State and New York City by hosting blockbuster events of all shapes and sizes. New York is constantly evolving and so is Javits Center. It’s more than just a convention center; it has evolved into a wildlife habit, a community partner, and a nationwide nexus where the latest ideas in business and pop culture converge under one large green roof. With a significant investment in infrastructure, Javits Center has quickly become a leader in sustainability, security and technology, setting a new standard for convention centers across the country. Learn more about Javits Center at www.javitscenter.com.

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Contact: Sammi Ragsdale, Communications Manager sragsdale@javitscenter.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e012a23e-67d7-4e1b-ad8c-b638443f0eb3