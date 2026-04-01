Testicular Cancer Awareness Month Urges Men: Don’t Drop the Ball—Check Yours

BALTIMORE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It only takes one check to make a real impact! This April, during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, the Urology Care Foundation (UCF)—the official foundation of the American Urological Association—reminds men everywhere not to drop the ball and to check theirs instead.

Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in younger men and remains highly treatable when caught early. In the United States in 2026, an estimated 9,800 new cases of testicular cancer will be diagnosed, and approximately 630 deaths are expected. While outcomes are overwhelmingly positive with early detection, too many men still wait months before speaking with a doctor.

Despite its reputation as a “young man’s cancer,” testicular cancer often flies under the radar. On average, people with testicles wait five or more months after noticing symptoms before bringing them up to a healthcare provider, time that can make a real difference in treatment and recovery.

“I thought I was invincible—until I found out I wasn’t. Nine years ago, I was diagnosed with stage one testicular cancer. If not for my wife pushing me to see a doctor, I don’t know what would have happened,” said testicular cancer survivor Jon Barr. “Trust the women in your lives, trust your gut, and check yourself, this cancer is most common in men ages 18 to 40, and early detection saved my life.”

Know the Testicular Cancer Facts:

Who it affects: Testicular cancer can occur at any age, but it is most commonly found in people between 15 and 44 years old. About 1 in 250 individuals with testicles will be diagnosed in their lifetime, making awareness and early action critical.

Common symptoms: The most common sign is a painless lump in the testicle. Other symptoms may include swelling with or without pain, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, a dull ache in the testicle, groin, or lower abdomen, or tenderness or changes in breast tissue.

Risk factors: Risk may be higher for those with a family history of testicular cancer, undescended testicles, or germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS), often identified during fertility testing.

The UCF emphasizes that a monthly testicular self-exam is one of the easiest ways to detect changes early. The best time to check is after a warm bath or shower, when the scrotum is relaxed. The process takes just a few minutes:

Gently roll each testicle between the thumb and fingers, feeling the entire surface.

Become familiar with normal structures, including the epididymis and vas deferens.

Look for lumps, swelling, or changes in size, shape, or texture.

If something feels off—even if it doesn’t hurt—talk to a healthcare provider right away.

Pain isn’t required for cancer to be present, and waiting it out is never worth the risk. When it comes to testicular cancer, early detection can mean simpler treatment, fewer complications, and better outcomes.

Through education, awareness, and a bit of well-placed humor, the Urology Care Foundation hopes to break the stigma around men’s health and remind everyone that the smallest action can have the biggest payoff. Check out our Testicular Cancer Awareness Month Information Center or join the conversation and help spread awareness about testicular cancer by using our social toolkit!

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public through philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports the improvement of urological care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

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