Roto-Rooter Completes Acquisitions for Two Significant Territories

CINCINNATI, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 31, Roto-Rooter Services Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemed Corporation ("Chemed") (NYSE: CHE) announced it has purchased the territory and assets of the franchises operating in San Francisco, California and Fort Worth, Texas in two separate transactions. The aggregated, combined purchase price of these transactions was approximately $20.6 million.

Collectively, these Roto-Rooter locations serve a population of approximately 3.3 million people.

This purchase is part of Roto-Rooter’s ongoing strategy of acquiring franchises to boost productivity, market share and profitability.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

CONTACT: Michael D. Witzeman

(513) 762-6714