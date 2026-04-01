Just Published! A Culinary Journey: Heart-Healthy Recipes Inspired by Tradition and Culture

Charleston, SC, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Classics: Family Dishes from All Over the World and For All Occasions is a heartfelt compilation that reflects a lifelong passion for cooking, rooted in the rich culinary heritage of France. Growing up in Normandy, he was influenced by his mother's traditional recipes, while his father's Mediterranean roots introduced him to vibrant flavors and healthy ingredients. This cookbook transcends mere recipes; it embodies the essence of family gatherings, where food serves as a bridge connecting generations and cultures.



Each recipe is thoughtfully curated, with a special green heart-symbol indicating those that align with the heart-healthy Mediterranean Diet. This approach emphasizes the use of nutrient-dense ingredients and the golden standard of Mediterranean cuisine: extra-virgin olive oil. Marc's formal training at Ferrandi Paris has equipped him with classical techniques and a global perspective, allowing him to present authentic dishes that honor his heritage.



The recipes within these pages celebrate Marc's culinary journey, showcasing the flavors that have shaped his life. From comforting family favorites to innovative dishes inspired by his travels, this cookbook invites readers to explore the world through food. It serves as a companion to his memoir, The Becoming of an American, where he shares his experiences as an immigrant and the transformative power of education.



Key themes in International Classics include:

- A blend of French and Mediterranean culinary traditions.

- Heart-healthy recipes that nourish both body and soul.

- Personal stories that connect food with family heritage.

- A celebration of diverse flavors from around the world.

- Insights into the author's journey as an immigrant and educator.



"Food is more than nourishment—it is a balance of tradition, health, and enjoyment," says Marc J. Aguilera, Ed.D., who structures the narrative to reflect the cultural richness of his upbringing while emphasizing the importance of authenticity in cooking. "Join me in this culinary adventure, and discover the joy of preparing and sharing meals that nourish both body and spirit!"

International Classics is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Facebook: marc.aguilera.7

Instagram: drmarcaguilera

Twitter: @Aguilera4Marc

LinkedIn: marc-j-aguilera

TikTok: @marcaguilera443

Author Website: https://authors.tertulia.com/marcjaguilera-draftgbyr22/books

About the Author: Dr. Marc J. Aguilera is excited to share his second book, International Classics, featuring stunning photographs taken by him at home. Residing in Indianapolis, IN, with his wife Maria, they have raised two children, Pierre and Anne-Elise, who are a senior and graduate at IU Bloomington. Their family includes a fluffy Great Pyrenees puppy who enjoys the outdoors. Marc is passionate about reading, gardening, and contributing to scholarly publications. He loves traveling, playing guitar, and staying active through gym workouts, swimming, biking, and running. Preparing for a sprint triathlon, he emphasizes health and a balanced diet for his active family.

Media Contact: mjqaguilera2@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Marc J. Aguilera, Ed.D.

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