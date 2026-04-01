LVMH: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

European Company with share capital of 149 306 082 euros

Registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris – France

775 670 417 RCS Paris

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10.30 a.m. at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris (France).

The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders’ Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document, it being recalled that any proxy holder must provide proof of their power of attorney, (including between spouses), registered with Uptevia using the Single Attendance Form or via the VOTACCESS platform and must present a proof of identity as well as a copy of the principal’s identity document.

The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting and the text of the resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Issue No. 32 (notice o f m eeting ).

The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 1, 2026, in Issue No. 39 ( conveni n g notice ) .

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the LVMH website ww w . l vmh . c om . l vmh . c om under 2026 An n ual general meeting the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

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