Mothers’ Milk Bank California Announces Inaugural “Best Place to Pump” Honorees Recognizing Family-Friendly Workplaces Across California

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mothers’ Milk Bank California today announced the recipients of its inaugural 2026 Best Place to Pump Awards, honoring employers that are creating meaningful, family-friendly workplaces for breastfeeding and pumping parents. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofit milk banks, the organization supports over 60% of California’s neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) — underscoring the critical role of breastfeeding support in improving infant health outcomes.

The awards recognize organizations that go beyond compliance—providing dedicated lactation spaces, flexible policies, and a workplace culture that supports parents during the critical early months of a child’s life.

“Supporting breastfeeding families must be a workplace norm—not an exception,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President & CEO of Mothers’ Milk Bank California. “These organizations are leading by example—ensuring parents don’t have to choose between their careers and providing the best possible nutrition for their babies.”

The inaugural awards drew strong interest from across California, with a high volume of nominations submitted by employees, parents, and community members—highlighting a growing demand for workplace environments that truly support families.

Honorees were selected based on a combination of criteria, including the quality and accessibility of lactation spaces, workplace policies and flexibility, employee feedback, and demonstrated commitment to supporting breastfeeding families.

This year’s honorees represent a strong cross-section of California’s public sector, nonprofit, and life sciences landscape—demonstrating that meaningful support for breastfeeding parents is both achievable and essential across mission-driven and innovation-focused organizations alike.

“Every workplace—regardless of size or sector—has an opportunity to support families,” Benito-Kowalski added. “By creating environments where breastfeeding and pumping are supported, these organizations are not only caring for their employees—they are contributing to healthier outcomes for babies across our state.”

2026 Best Place to Pump Honorees

Nonprofit & Public Sector Organizations

Large Organizations

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) — A leading health sciences university advancing patient care, research, and education.





“We are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Pump. Creating a supportive environment for lactating employees and students is essential to well-being, and this honor reflects the dedication of our teams who work every day to ensure parents feel supported at work and in their academic journeys. This recognition speaks to our ongoing commitment to building an inclusive, respectful environment where all members of our community can thrive.” — UCSF Family Services

Ventura County Public Health – Community Health Nursing — Provides community-based programs to improve population health across Ventura County.





“We are truly honored to receive this recognition. In Public Health, we deeply understand the importance and long-term benefits of breastfeeding. We also recognize how challenging the transition back to work can be for new parents, which is why creating a supportive environment for our breastfeeding staff is so important to us.

It matters that we ‘walk the talk’ by modeling the same support we encourage for the families we serve. Thank you for this meaningful recognition — we sincerely appreciate it.”

— Seleta Dobrosky, MSN, RN, PHN

Director of Public Health Nursing

MCAH Director

Small & Mid-Size Organizations

Fra' Mani – An artisan food company known for handcrafted Italian-style cured meats and specialty products.





“At Fra’ Mani, nourishment is at the heart of everything we do—from the food we craft to the way we care for our team. We are honored to be recognized as a ‘Best Place to Pump’ and proud to support parents with a workplace that values comfort, respect, and well-being.”

Life Sciences & Innovation

Takara Bio, Inc. — A global biotechnology company focused on advancing life science research and innovation, supporting scientists and healthcare advancements worldwide.





“We’re committed to building a workplace where families are supported, valued, and empowered—because when families thrive, our people and our company do too.”

“Workplace support for breastfeeding is one of the most effective, evidence-based ways to improve health outcomes for both mothers and babies,” Benito-Kowalski said. “Through these awards, we aim to both recognize leadership and inspire more employers across California to take action.”

The Best Place to Pump Awards are part of Mothers’ Milk Bank California’s broader effort to normalize breastfeeding support, strengthen maternal and infant health, and ensure families receive the support they need—at home, in healthcare settings, and in the workplace.

About Mothers’ Milk Bank California

California’s Milk Bank Since 1974, Mothers’ Milk Bank California is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to premature and medically fragile infants. As one of the oldest operating nonprofit milk banks in North America, the organization partners with hospitals and communities to ensure every baby who needs donor milk has access to it. All donated milk is rigorously screened, pasteurized, tested, and tracked to meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

Contact: Nannette Miranda | News@MothersMilk.org | (510) 646-1201