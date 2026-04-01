Drilling Resumes on Globex’s Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Royalty Property NW of Chibougamau, Quebec

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report to shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) has started a drill program to extend 5 recent drill holes in order to intersect a newly discovered zinc/gold/silver zone intersected beneath the previously known Berrigan mineralized zone.

The Berrigan property is a part of a large land package under option by TomaGold from Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. on which Globex retains a 2% Gross Metal Royalty (see details in a Globex press release dated August 14, 2023).

The five drill hole extensions are planned to intersect the horizon where previous drill hole TOM-25-015 intersected 5.08% Zn Eq (1.19 g/t Au Eq) over 98.50 m, including 23.20% Zn Eq (5.44 g/t Au Eq) over 4.90 m.

Drilling from the previous phase of TomaGold drilling returned significant mineralized intersections as listed below.

Summary of Phase 1 drilling results at the Berrigan Mine project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) ZnEq (%) AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) TOM-25-009 156.70 204.75 48.05 5.82 1.36 1.12 7.55 0.04 1.40 including 156.70 159.60 2.90 33.97 7.96 6.76 40.24 0.19 7.57 including 163.95 169.00 5.05 3.42 0.80 0.41 11.35 0.03 1.43 including 181.70 182.90 1.20 12.25 2.87 2.36 19.50 0.03 2.89 including 189.20 194.60 5.40 19.07 4.47 3.75 16.35 0.08 4.81 including 196.00 198.60 2.60 2.06 0.49 0.43 5.28 0.06 0.11 including 204.00 204.70 0.70 37.71 8.85 8.71 9.20 0.05 6.01 230.35 236.80 6.45 1.23 0.29 0.14 1.23 0.03 0.67 including 235.70 236.80 1.10 5.00 1.17 0.72 2.80 0.04 2.27 244.50 259.70 15.20 4.87 1.14 0.59 7.22 0.04 2.40 including 254.60 257.15 2.55 22.75 5.29 2.24 32.07 0.15 13.42 TOM-25-010 108.00 111.00 3.00 2.18 0.51 0.51 1.53 0.02 0.23 120.65 125.00 4.35 8.03 1.87 0.95 9.11 0.05 4.26 including 121.95 125.00 3.05 8.30 1.93 0.84 10.56 0.06 4.86 130.70 179.00 48.30 2.38 0.56 0.30 4.11 0.04 1.06 including 135.75 142.00 6.25 11.43 2.66 1.63 16.13 0.09 4.79 including 144.80 149.00 4.20 2.01 0.47 0.12 4.68 0.04 1.31 including 158.30 159.35 1.05 3.73 0.87 0.16 5.93 0.10 2.73 including 175.50 177.70 2.20 4.11 0.96 0.79 3.57 0.04 1.04 TOM-25-011 291.00 309.50 18.50 1.81 0.42 0.31 1.97 0.01 0.60 including 295.90 296.40 0.50 4.83 1.12 0.42 5.40 0.04 3.10 including 307.50 309.50 2.00 16.12 3.77 2.63 9.47 0.05 4.30 341.00 342.00 1.00 2.83 0.65 0.07 1.00 0.02 2.59 344.10 345.00 0.90 4.69 1.09 0.39 3.50 0.04 3.16 TOM-25-012 283.85 285.00 1.15 5.51 1.31 0.71 4.10 0.88 0.02 TOM-25-013 No significant value TOM-25-014 185.00 187.10 2.10 24.85 5.83 4.94 56.44 0.05 4.55 238.70 239.85 1.15 20.86 4.86 2.63 22.20 0.16 10.40 251.20 252.60 1.40 36.34 8.51 7.44 37.30 0.06 8.04 405.30 406.70 1.40 13.68 3.17 1.13 13.15 0.07 9.25 423.30 426.30 3.00 2.15 0.50 0.07 5.45 0.05 1.57 451.50 457.50 6.00 1.22 0.28 0.08 3.45 0.01 0.79 TOM-25-015 132.55 141.00 8.45 3.73 0.87 0.51 5.51 0.03 1.66 155.70 157.70 2.00 28.08 6.56 4.66 26.90 0.07 10.29 182.10 202.20 20.10 2.20 0.51 0.36 3.20 0.03 0.77 451.20 549.70 98.50 5.08 1.19 0.82 3.21 0.04 1.98 including 452.20 457.10 4.90 23.20 5.44 4.69 18.80 0.29 4.79 and including 500.35 549.70 49.35 6.46 1.51 0.90 3.48 0.03 3.13 including 521.00 535.60 14.60 9.07 2.11 1.34 5.91 0.04 4.12 including 537.85 541.10 3.25 9.00 2.09 0.88 3.85 0.05 5.82 including 542.00 548.20 6.20 13.39 3.12 1.63 5.26 0.05 7.43



Notes: (Source TomaGold Press Release: TomaGold Starts Drilling at Berrigan Mine, March31, 2026)

The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.

ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company’s standard parameters.

AuEq calculation was based on US$4,150/oz Au, $51.34/oz Ag, US$5.023/lb Cu and $1.392/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023),applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.

ZnEq calculation was based on US$4,047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000, applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.



TomaGold has released two graphics which illustrate the drill target and proposed drill hole extensions.

TomaGold 1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing the newly

discovered Berrigan Deep Zone





TomaGold 1,500-metre Phase 2 drilling program aimed at testing the

newly discovered Berrigan Deep Zone





TomaGold’s press release, TomaGold Starts Drilling at Berrigan Mine dated March 31, 2026, may be accessed by clicking here.

This press release was prepared by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2



Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e5897e3-b343-4c45-b0b4-e9082afd6ebc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3f771c1-f05e-4300-a7c0-bd528b9d33d3