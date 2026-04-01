C-Hawk Expands Southeast Asia Manufacturing Capabilities and Capacity with New Malaysia and Vietnam Facilities

HAYWARD, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Hawk Technology, a global manufacturer of components, assemblies and systems for the semiconductor and health imaging industries, today announced it has increased its Southeast Asia manufacturing footprint with a new production facility in Johor Baru, Malaysia, alongside a new manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Together, the investments strengthen C-Hawk’s regional manufacturing capacity and capabilities, enabling the company to support semiconductor customers with localized production, improved supply chain resilience and faster time-to-market as global demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing continues to grow.

“This investment reflects our commitment to growing alongside our customers and supporting their manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia,” said Chase Zunino, CEO of the C-Hawk Group of Companies. “By expanding our regional footprint, we have added new capabilities and increased capacity, enabling greater agility and faster scaling to meet customers’ needs—while continuing to uphold the high-quality standards our customers expect. This expansion was well-timed, as we were able to transition into the factories and have our customers qualify them in time to support the current semiconductor ramp.”

C-Hawk’s new manufacturing facility in Johor Baru, Malaysia, spans approximately 200,000 square feet across two adjacent buildings and augments C-Hawk’s capacity to manufacture precision plastics and cleanroom assembly. In addition, C-Hawk added PFA tube bending as a core manufacturing capability. The site currently employs more than 300 employees, with plans to grow to over 400 by the end of 2026, reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in Southeast Asia manufacturing operations.

In addition to C-Hawk's Malaysia and Singapore manufacturing facilities, Vietnam's new site in Ho Chi Minh City expands manufacturing diversification and supply chain across Southeast Asia while adding new capabilities. At 96,000 square feet, it increases the company’s capacity to support regional advanced manufacturing programs. The Vietnam site specializes in contract manufacturing of complex modules and full system builds, as well as ultra-high-purity orbital welding for semiconductor gas delivery systems.

“With expanded operations in Malaysia and Vietnam, we are strengthening our ability to support customers across multiple aspects of semiconductor equipment manufacturing,” said Peri Kasthuri, COO of the C-Hawk Group of Companies. “From precision component manufacturing and cleanroom assembly in Malaysia to contract manufacturing and full system-level builds in Vietnam, these facilities allow us to scale production in Southeast Asia while supporting complex semiconductor manufacturing programs.”

These strategic moves reflect C-Hawk’s long-term commitment to Southeast Asia as a key manufacturing region for the global semiconductor industry. Beyond increasing production capacity, the company actively contributes to the development of local advanced manufacturing ecosystems through partnerships with regional universities and community outreach programs that support workforce development and engineering talent.

About C-Hawk Technology

C-Hawk Technology is a global leader in the manufacturing of components, assemblies, systems and surface treatment processes for the semiconductor and health imaging industries. The company has built onto its core plastic manufacturing capabilities to develop a broad portfolio of offerings, including complex assemblies, system level integration, gold plating and ultra-high-purity orbital welding. C-Hawk currently operates in seven factories across five different countries. For more information, visit https://www.c-hawk.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Ina Chu, Bodewell Group Chase Zunino, C-Hawk Technology Ichu@bodewellgroup.com chase_zunino@c-hawk.com Phone: 217.766.1011 Phone: 408.203.0032

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8082ad44-e5e5-4aa4-9b8f-2bf4cfff8547