Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Photovoltaic MOSFET Driver Boosts Reliability and Lowers Costs in High Voltage Systems

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade photovoltaic MOSFET driver that is the first such device in the compact SMD-4 package to provide a creepage distance of 8 mm and mold compound with a comparative tracking index (CTI) of 600. Designed to increase safety and reliability in high voltage automotive applications — while simplifying designs and reducing costs — the Vishay Semiconductors VODA1275 features the industry’s fastest turn-on times and the highest open circuit voltage and short circuit current in its class.

Classified as providing reinforced isolation, the device released today delivers an open circuit voltage of 20 V typical, short circuit current of 20 μA, and turn-on time of 80 μs, which is three times faster than competing devices. These characteristics enable quicker and more reliable driving of MOSFETs and IGBTs in high voltage systems. In addition, the device’s working isolation voltage of 1260 V peak and isolation test voltage of 5300 V RMS make it ideal for 800 V+ battery systems.

AEC-Q102 qualified, the VODA1275 is intended for use in pre-charge circuits, wall chargers, and battery management systems (BMS) for electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles. While designers previously had to use two MOSFET drivers in series to generate the higher voltages required in these applications, the device’s high open circuit output voltage allows them to use just one, saving space and lowering costs. In addition, the driver enables the creation of custom solid-state relays to replace legacy electromechanical relays in next-generation vehicles.

The optically isolated VODA1275 draws all the current required to drive its internal circuitry from an infrared emitter on the low voltage side of the isolation barrier. This construction simplifies designs and lowers costs by eliminating the need for an external power supply. The MOSFET driver is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Samples and production quantities of the VODA1275 are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80495 (VODA1275)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332762019