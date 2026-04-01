ProVen VCT plc

Admission of Further Securities to Trading (DRIS)

1 April 2026

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 30 January 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares from Shareholders under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, in respect of the dividend paid on 30 January 2026, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name ProVen VCT plc b) LEI 21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB00B8GH9P84 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 1,131,083 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 289,358,542 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 6 February 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: N/A







Supplementary: N/A







Company’s webpage:

https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 6 February 2026

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

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