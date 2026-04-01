ProVen VCT plc: Admission of Further Securities to Trading (DRIS)

 | Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

ProVen VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading (DRIS)
1 April 2026

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 30 January 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares from Shareholders under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, in respect of the dividend paid on 30 January 2026, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameProVen VCT plc
b)LEI21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB00B8GH9P84
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted1,131,083
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission289,358,542
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission6 February 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: N/A



Supplementary: N/A



Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 6 February 2026

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

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