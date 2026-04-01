From The Earth and Illicit Launch Golden Ticket Giveaway This 4/20 Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From The Earth dispensaries and award-winning cannabis brand Illicit are bringing back one of Missouri cannabis’s most popular 4/20 promotions. The Golden Ticket Giveaway returns this year with ten tickets hidden inside randomly selected jars of Illicit product at From The Earth dispensaries across the state, starting Friday, April 17.

Each of the 10 winners will receive $1,000 worth of free Illicit product, exclusive Illicit merchandise, a VIP tour of Illicit’s cultivation and production facility for themselves and a guest (must be of legal age), and one entry into a $5,000 cash prize raffle.

How to Enter:

Stop by any From The Earth dispensary between Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 20. Purchase any of the participating Illicit products: 3.5g Flower, 5g Ready2Roll, 7g Popcorn, Gummies, or Gemstones. Check under your lid. If you find a Golden Ticket, scan the QR code and complete the claim form with a photo of the ticket, jar number, and other requested information.





Winners will be contacted after the contest closes with next steps on claiming their prize.

“4/20 is the most important weekend in cannabis, and as a 100% employee-owned company we wanted to give back to the people who have supported us since day one,” said David Craig, VP of Marketing of Illicit. “Hiding Golden Tickets inside our jars felt like the right way to celebrate. We’ve aimed for all aspects of Illicit’s brand to provide a real tangibility to nostalgia with our retro futuristic style - everything from our preroll ‘cassette tapes’ to our neon-wave branding. Paying homage to one of our favorite childhood films is something we’ve wanted to do for years and we’re excited to solidify this as a recurring Missouri cannabis tradition.”

“There is no better partner for a promotion like this than Illicit,” said Tyler Diltz, VP of Retail Operations of From The Earth. “Our customers trust us to bring them the best products and experiences in Missouri cannabis. This 4/20, we get to deliver on both. We cannot wait to see the reactions when those tickets start getting found.”

Last year's grand prize winner, Elizabeth C, had this to say about her experience: "Winning was one of the greatest and surprising experiences in my life.” After finding a Golden Ticket under the lid of a jar of Illicit’s Gorilla Pie flower, she won the $5,000 cash raffle during the facility tour, adding, “You'll see it all from start to finish, and it smells pretty great in there.”

Missouri cannabis consumers can find their nearest From The Earth location at ftemo.com , now with 8 locations across Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, and St. Joseph. For more information on Illicit and its full product lineup and strains, visit illicitbrand.com .

About Illicit: Freedom Favors the Fearless

As one of Missouri’s best-selling cannabis brands, Illicit is dedicated to criminal justice reform in cannabis. Illicit supports legal fees for those prosecuted under outdated cannabis laws, provides reintegration assistance for those released from incarceration, and raises awareness about how the War on Drugs disproportionately affects communities of color. For more information, visit www.illicitbrand.com .

About From The Earth: Where Happiness Grows on Trees

From The Earth has eight recreational cannabis dispensaries across Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, and St. Joseph. As a fully licensed dispensary group built with their community in mind, their business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. From The Earth aims to help people understand the benefits of cannabis while also working toward undoing years of stigma and disinformation about these incredible plants. For more information, visit ftemo.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wilfred Maina Waimiri

NisonCo Marketing

wilfred@nisonco.com

518-532-4851