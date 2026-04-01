ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading
1 April 2026

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 17 March 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the offer for subscription issued jointly with ProVen VCT plc, that was published on 17 November 2025, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
b)LEI213800K1RM776QM8XG84
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted5,915,423
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission327,589,195
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission18 March 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 17 November 2025
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest



Supplementary: N/A



Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 18 March 2026

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

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