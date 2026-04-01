SupplySide Announces Two New Events Launching in 2027: SupplySide Connect Madison and SupplySide Connect Utah

PHOENIX, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ SupplySide, the definitive resource for supplement, food and beverage innovation, announces two new tradeshows launching in 2027: SupplySide Connect Madison, and SupplySide Connect Utah. These locations will bring the unparalleled networking and relationship-building opportunities of SupplySide Connect to the Midwest and Mountain West regions, areas rich with industry presence, technical expertise, and innovation in the supplement, food, and beverage sectors.





SupplySide Connect Launching in Provo, Utah

SupplySide Connect Utah is set to take place on April 7-8, 2027, at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, Utah. This tradeshow will deliver a slate of networking experiences for professionals in the dietary supplement, food, and beverage industries. The Mountain West region is celebrated for its leadership in dietary supplements, and the event will highlight local expertise while showcasing innovations that influence the global market. Utah, a hub for dietary supplement excellence, boasts the third-largest industry in the state, trailing only behind tech and tourism. With over $16 billion in sales and more than 50,000 employees, the dietary supplement sector is a cornerstone of Utah’s economy.

Utah’s Impact on Global Health and Nutrition

Many leading companies and products originated and operate here, including dietary supplement brands, network marketing companies, contract manufacturers, and ingredient suppliers. Food and beverage manufacturers attending the event will also find unique opportunities to explore synergies with the dietary supplement industry. The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), which laid the foundation for the modern dietary supplement industry, was born in Utah. The late Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah was instrumental in creating and championing this landmark legislation, further solidifying the state’s role as a leader in the industry. Additionally, the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA), headquartered in Utah, continues to bring together leading dietary supplement and natural products companies to advance the industry.

Leading Education Facilities in Utah

Utah’s commitment to innovation and research is further exemplified by the Center for Human Nutrition Studies at Utah State University, which supports extensive clinical studies on nutrition. This dedication to advancing human health and nutrition underscores the state’s influence on the global dietary supplement market.





SupplySide Connect Launching in Madison, Wisconsin

SupplySide Connect Madison is set to take place on June 8-9, 2027, at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. This highly anticipated Midwest trade show will offer networking experiences for professionals in the food, beverage, and supplement industries. Bringing together suppliers, manufacturers, and CPG brands from all regions, SupplySide Connect Madison will serve as a macrocosm of the supply chain to foster relationships and drive projects forward.

Why Madison?

Located in the heart of the Midwest, SupplySide Connect Madison will celebrate the region’s rich food and beverage heritage while showcasing innovations that resonate across the globe. Madison’s central location makes it easily accessible to manufacturers, brands, co-packers, suppliers, and service providers throughout the Midwest, and the city was ranked in the top 20 healthiest cities in the United States in 2025, and has a strong history of food and nutrition innovation.

Health-Focused Education in Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, stands out as a hub for health and wellness education, offering a diverse range of programs through its esteemed colleges and universities. The University of Wisconsin-Madison provides innovative opportunities such as the Health Promotion and Health Equity (HPHE) Bachelor of Science program, which emphasizes movement, exercise, and human health through departments like Counseling Psychology, Kinesiology, and Rehabilitation Psychology. The university also offers a 100% online Master of Science in Health and Wellness Management, focusing on wellness leadership and health data policy.

Additionally, the University of Wisconsin-Extension provides community-based health and wellness initiatives such as the StrongBodies fitness program, Food Safety and Preservation resources, and Youth Advocates for Community Health, empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. Together, these institutions deliver comprehensive educational opportunities, from undergraduate degrees to professional certifications, catering to the growing demand for health and wellness expertise. SupplySide Madison will bring the broad spectrum of health professionals together to discover the next generation of ingredients and practices to support the growing demand for wellness.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Health and Wellness

“As the supplement, food, and beverage industries continue to evolve, it is essential to create opportunities for professionals to connect, collaborate, and innovate in regions that are driving growth and shaping the future of these sectors,” shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets. “Through extensive research and conversations with industry professionals, we identified the importance of creating accessible, regionally focused events that bring the SupplySide experience closer to key hubs in the United States. By launching SupplySide Connect Madison and SupplySide Connect Utah, we are expanding our resources to reach more professionals in the health and wellness space and expand our platform to further unite the sector.”

SupplySide Connect New Jersey 2028

SupplySide Connect New Jersey will return to the Meadowlands Exposition Center, April 4-5, 2028. SupplySide Connect events will alternate regions to continue serving and growing the SupplySide community.

Registration for SupplySide Utah will open in December 2026. To stay up to date, please visit www.utah.supplysideconnect.com.

Registration for SupplySide Connect Madison will open in early 2027, To stay informed, please visit www.madison.supplysideconnect.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

supplysidepr@informa.com

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