Food Lion Customers Help Provide More Than 13 Million Meals* Through Orange Bag Campaign

SALISBURY, N.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion customers and associates came together once again to support hunger-relief efforts through Food Lion Feeds’ annual Orange Bag campaign, helping provide more than 13 million meals to individuals and families experiencing hunger across its 10-state footprint.

During the campaign, held Feb. 25 through March 17, 2026, customers supported hunger-relief efforts by purchasing specially marked bags filled with fresh navel oranges and making donations at the register or through Food Lion’s eCommerce platform, Food Lion To Go. Each contribution helped support local communities through Food Lion Feeds’ partnership with Feeding America® and partner food banks.

“Across the towns and cities we serve, many of our neighbors face challenges accessing the food they need,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “The Orange Bag campaign shows how simple it can be to come together and make a difference. We’re grateful for every customer and associate who made that impact possible.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 1 in 7 U.S. households experienced food insecurity, highlighting the continued need to support individuals and families facing hunger.

“Ending hunger requires strong partnerships and campaigns like Food Lion’s Orange Bag initiative are a powerful example of that collaboration in action,” said Linda Nageotte, President and Chief Operating Officer at Feeding America. “We’re grateful for Food Lion’s continued commitment and for the customers and associates making an impact in communities, helping ensure neighbors have access to the food and resources they need to thrive.”

Since the campaign began in 2019, Food Lion customers have helped provide more than 54 million meals through the purchase of Food Lion Feeds-marked navel orange bags and customer donations.

Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to end hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (monetary equivalent of 2 million meals) and 100% of cash donations from Feb. 25 – March 17, 2026.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation’s most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today –and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, acting united with unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/322413ec-d541-4b97-8938-42af69b8ec81



