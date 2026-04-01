Interest in Foster Parenting is High – New Research Reveals What Holds Families Back

Greensboro, NC, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) has released a new white paper, Understanding Motivators and Barriers to Foster Parenting, offering fresh insight into a critical challenge in child welfare: why many families who express interest in fostering never take the next step.

Conducted in partnership with Eastcoast Research and supported by the Winston-Salem Foundation, the study gathered feedback from residents in central North Carolina, primarily in Forsyth County. The findings show that while interest in foster parenting is high, families are more likely to move forward when they have information, feel supported, and understand what to expect throughout the process.

“Families across North Carolina care deeply about children in foster care and want to help,” said Becky Alley, Chief Marketing Officer at CHS. “What this research helps us understand is where families get stuck and how we can better support them through clarity, consistency, and connection.

Key Findings from the White Paper

The study found that:

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said fostering could be a possibility in their future, and 39% expressed direct interest in becoming foster parents.

Motivations to foster are overwhelmingly values-driven, including making a difference in a child’s life, mentorship, and giving back to the community.

Financial concerns, confusion about the licensing process, emotional readiness, and misinformation are the most common reasons families hesitate to move forward.

Families place the highest value on clear communication, strong agency reputation, mentorship, and 24/7 support when choosing a foster care agency.

“These findings challenge a common assumption,” Alley said. “It’s not that famiolie4s don’t want to foster. It’s that many don’t feel fully prepared or supported to take the next step. Our responsibility as foster care agencies is to meet families with transparency, simplify the process, and show them they will not be doing this alone.”

The white paper outlines a practical, research-informed framework to help child welfare agencies convert interest into licensed foster homes by strengthening support for families from initial inquiry through licensure and into ongoing foster care.

Participants consistently expressed a desire for:

Clear, step-by-step explanations of the licensing process

Honest conversations about financial support and expectations

Real stories from foster parents that reflect the full experience

Visible, ongoing support once a child is placed

“When families feel informed, supported, and connected, they are far more likely to move forward,” Alley said. “This reinforces what we see every day in our work at CHS: trust is built through relationships, and those relationships help families open their homes to children who need them most.”

CHS hopes the findings will not only inform its own efforts but also strengthen foster parent recruitment across North Carolina and serve as a resource for child welfare agencies, community partners, and advocates statewide and beyond.

“Every child deserves a safe, stable home,” Alley said. “By addressing myths, reducing fear, and making foster care feel possible for everyday families, we can expand the pool of loving homes and create better outcomes for children and families across our state.”

Learn more about the results and view the full white paper at CHSNC.org.

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About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

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