Crypto News: Pepeto Announces CoinMarketCap Listing While XRP Price Prediction Targets $50 Ahead of Bull Run

Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pepeto just appeared on CoinMarketCap and the presale crossed $8.5 million raised with demand climbing higher every day, as more investors lock in positions before the listing. The CoinMarketCap appearance confirms exchange infrastructure is in its final stages, and this article breaks down what that means and why analysts expect big outcomes out of this project ahead of Bull run. This kind of entry rarely stays open long, especially when the market is swinging from red to green within days.

The crypto news cycle is dominated by one question right now, whether the xrp price prediction can ever reach $50, and Pepeto is quietly building an ecosystem that could outperform every large cap for anyone getting in at this stage.

Crypto News: XRP Price Prediction Targets $50 but the Real Returns Might Come Elsewhere

Every XRP holder is watching the same xrp price prediction debate right now: can this token actually reach $50 after the bull run, or is that number a dream the math does not support. XRP trades at $1.32 after dropping 64% from its $3.65 peak in July 2025, and the most followed xrp price prediction on Wall Street came from Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick, who projected $8 for 2026 before cutting that number by 65% to just $2.80 after February's crash according to Yahoo Finance.

The broader consensus xrp price prediction across major forecasting platforms sits between $2.50 and $8.00 for 2026 according to Finance Magnates, which gives holders a 2x to 5x at best from current prices, a respectable return for a large cap sitting in the tens of billions. But the $50 target needs a $3.06 trillion market cap across 61.3 billion circulating tokens, a valuation bigger than Apple, and not a single institutional model puts that number anywhere in this decade.

The crypto news around this volatile week confirms the bull cycle still has room to run and serious capital is searching for the next high conviction play, as the xrp price prediction shows how relying on a large cap is not the strategic decision to make. The returns that matter in every bull cycle come from early entries, the projects still at presale pricing before hitting exchanges. And right now, the one presale catching more attention than anything else in the crypto news is Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Is Going Viral and What the CoinMarketCap Listing Tells Smart Investors

Pepeto is not appearing on CoinMarketCap by accident (Source: Coinmarketcap), the project is now listed as a preview page with no trading open yet, and in the crypto news space that step has always come just days before a token goes live on exchanges. The listing is closer than most people think.

The reason analysts expect a massive rally after listing becomes obvious once you see what the project actually solves. The team is building a complete trading ecosystem that fixes the exact problems draining crypto wallets every single day. Traders pay gas fees that eat into profits, jump between platforms for different tokens, and deal with broken liquidity across chains that do not connect. Pepeto eliminates all of that with a zero fee exchange across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a lock and mint bridge moving tokens between networks instantly, and AI scanning every contract before any trade goes through.

This explains the whale involvement in this presale. Whales do not invest blindly, and following their moves has consistently led to the biggest gains in crypto. Pepeto is starting a whole new category in crypto, utility and meme coin virality that delivered massive returns in previous cycles, is something never seen at this scale before. On top of all that, Pepeto is still in presale, and the crypto news is full of history showing that presales have delivered returns no other type of investment in crypto can match.

Conclusion

The bull run is coming, every signal confirms it, and the xrp price prediction will climb from here but $50 means waiting years for a market cap that may never arrive. The real rule in crypto has never been about intelligence, it is about audacity to act fast and vision. When an opportunity is already on everyone's screen, the upside is limited. But catching it right before the crowd discovers it is where the real wealth gets built. Pepeto is in that exact position right now, still in presale, still early, still quiet enough that most of the market has not caught on yet, but it is getting louder by the day. The CoinMarketCap listing, the whale entries, the $8.5 million raised, all of it points in one direction: This project might shock the market once it officially launches.



Once Pepeto goes live on exchanges, the presale price disappears and the kind of multiples that presales have delivered throughout crypto history go with it. The good news is that the Pepeto official website still has the entry open, but every stage that closes brings that window closer to shutting permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

FAQs

Can the xrp price prediction reach $50 in 2026?

No. XRP at $50 requires a $3.06 trillion market cap, larger than Apple. Standard Chartered targets $2.80 for 2026 and consensus xrp price prediction forecasts range from $2.50 to $8.00. The $50 level is not supported by any institutional model at current circulation.

Why is the Pepeto CoinMarketCap listing important?

A CoinMarketCap preview page signals a project is in final stages before exchange launch. For Pepeto it confirms infrastructure is ready, the Binance listing is approaching, and the presale window is closing.



