Aramis Group - Changes in Governance

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, April 1, 2026

Aramis Group accelerates its European convergence strategy and strengthens its organization

Aramis Group announces changes to its organization in Europe to accelerate its strategy to converge toward a unified operating system. The Group is establishing two geographic clusters, expanding the responsibilities of two of its recognized leaders, Romain Boscher and Alejandro Garcia-Mella, and appointing Paolo Di Napoli as Chief Executive Officer of brumbrum (Italy).

Creation of two geographic clusters to accelerate transformation

Building on the strategy presented at the Capital Markets Day in November 2024, Aramis Group is taking a new step in the organization of its European operations. The Group is focused on a clear objective: aligning all its entities toward a common operating system, while capitalizing on the strength of its European scale and on the best practices developed in its most mature markets. To achieve this, Aramis Group is creating two country clusters: France - Belgium and Spain - Italy. This organization allows Cardoen (Belgium) and brumbrum (Italy) to fully benefit from the operational expertise developed in the Group's most mature markets.

“These organizational changes reflect the strong momentum we have built for the roll-out of this new strategy. By drawing on the strength of our teams and the operational expertise in our most advanced markets, we are accelerating the convergence of all our entities towards a unified operational system that underpins Aramis Group’s success,” said Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group.

Romain Boscher and Alejandro Garcia-Mella see their responsibilities expanded

The France–Belgium cluster will be led by Romain Boscher, Chief Executive Officer of Aramisauto (France). He is expanding his scope to the Belgian market, where he will support the deployment of the convergence strategy. Matthias Gommeren is confirmed in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Cardoen (Belgium) and will continue to oversee day‑to‑day operations.

Romain Boscher joined Aramisauto (France) in 2016 as Head of the Development of Customer-Facing Activities before taking leadership of French operations. Under Romain Boscher, Aramisauto (France) has become a European benchmark in customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

The Spain–Italy cluster will be led by Alejandro Garcia-Mella, Chief Executive Officer of Clicars (Spain). He will support the deployment of the convergence strategy in the Italian market.

Having joined the Group in 2010, Alejandro Garcia-Mella played a key role in structuring operations and the supply chain, first in France and then across the Group, before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Clicars in Spain at the end of 2025.

“Romain and Alejandro have demonstrated their ability to execute our model with excellence in their respective markets. We have full confidence in them to support our teams in Belgium and Italy toward this new level of performance.” said Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli.

Paolo Di Napoli appointed Chief Executive Officer of brumbrum (Italy)

In this context, Paolo Di Napoli is appointed Chief Executive Officer of brumbrum effective April 1, 2026. He was previously appointed Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Operational Support at brumbrum in October 2025. He succeeds Matteo Barcella, whom the Group thanks for his commitment and the work accomplished in recent years.

“We welcome Paolo Di Napoli as the new head of brumbrum. His experience within the Group and his deep understanding of our strategy make him the ideal leader to accelerate the transformation of our Italian entity,” said Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli.

Paolo Di Napoli joined Aramis Group in June 2022 as Manager Strategy & International Development, before being promoted to Global Head of Strategy & International Development in August 2023, a role in which he directly contributed to defining and deploying the Group's strategy.

Three key profiles to support Aramis Group’s European strategy

Through these changes, Aramis Group strengthens its organization to support its transformation across Europe. The Group intends to rely on experienced profiles capable of rapidly deploying its operating model and spreading best practices. These appointments reflect Aramis Group's determination to accelerate its convergence and consolidate its position in its key markets.

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 B2C vehicles and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

investor@aramis.group

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