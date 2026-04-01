Global Virus Network Launches Expanded “Global Guardians for Pandemic Preparedness” Program for Florida High School Students

TAMPA, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, today announced the launch of its expanded Global Guardians for Pandemic Preparedness initiative, with applications now open for high school students across the state of Florida. The program is offered in partnership with the University of South Florida (USF), which also hosts GVN’s international headquarters.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural pilot, the program now expands access beyond the Tampa region to students statewide. GVN plans to further expand the program nationally next year and internationally in the years ahead, with the goal of establishing a globally connected cohort of future scientific leaders and introducing competitive, merit-based scholarship opportunities for top-performing participants.

“One of the reasons we founded the Global Virus Network was that fewer students were choosing to enter virology at a time when the need was clearly growing,” said Robert C. Gallo, MD, co-founder and chair of the scientific leadership committee of the GVN and director of the USF Institute for Translational Virology & Innovation. “It is important that students have the opportunity to learn directly from experienced scientists, to see how the work is done, and to understand how scientific knowledge is built.”

Hosted at USF and affiliated research and healthcare facilities, the five-day program offers a dynamic introduction to the science of viruses and global health. Through interactive sessions, hands-on activities, and behind-the-scenes access to laboratories and clinical environments, students will explore how viruses spread, how outbreaks are detected, and how scientists and public health experts respond to emerging threats.

Participants will engage with topics such as vaccine development, diagnostic technologies, and global disease challenges, while also building critical thinking skills in media literacy and scientific communication. The program provides early exposure to careers in medicine, research, epidemiology, and global health while reinforcing GVN and USF’s role as a hub for scientific education and innovation.

“Programs like Global Guardians demonstrate the strength of the partnership between USF and the Global Virus Network,” said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine. “By bringing together GVN’s global scientific expertise and a leading academic environment, we are able to give students meaningful exposure to real-world science while further strengthening USF’s role in advancing scientific education and research.”

Program Overview

The Global Guardians for Pandemic Preparedness Program will include:

Interactive sessions led by virologists, epidemiologists, and public health experts

Hands-on demonstrations and real-world problem-solving activities

Guided laboratory and hospital tours

Exposure to cutting-edge research and outbreak response efforts

Exploration of careers in medicine, research, epidemiology, and global health





The program will be held over five days at the USF Tampa campus and affiliated facilities.

Applications Now Open

Eligibility: Florida high school students who have completed at least one biology course

Florida high school students who have completed at least one biology course Application Deadline: April 30, 2026 (5:00 PM ET)

April 30, 2026 (5:00 PM ET) Notification: Selected students will be notified on or around May 15, 2026

Selected students will be notified on or around May 15, 2026 Capacity: Up to 30 students, with a waitlist if needed

Up to 30 students, with a waitlist if needed Application Fee: $30 non-refundable

$30 non-refundable Program Cost: No cost for accepted students

No cost for accepted students Housing: On-campus housing may be available for non-local participants at the student’s expense.





The program is expected to be highly competitive following last year’s pilot, which brought together students with leading scientists from GVN, USF, Tampa General Hospital, and the Florida Department of Health for hands-on learning and real-world outbreak simulations. Participants described the experience as “life-changing” and “eye-opening.”

The Global Guardians initiative reflects GVN’s commitment to strengthening pandemic preparedness through early engagement in science.

For more information and to apply, visit https://gvn.org/activities/nurture/.

Media Contacts:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

Global Virus Network