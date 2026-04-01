Bouygues: Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

 | Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

Paris, 1 April 2026

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Date

 		Shares

 		Voting rights
Theoritical (1)Exercisable (2)
31 March 2026386,120,723497,232,499496,077,465

(1)   In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2)   For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
        
   About Bouygues  

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in around 80 countries with around 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in the Construction Division (Colas, Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier), energies & services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.        

        

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