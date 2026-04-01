Bouygues: Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights
Paris, 1 April 2026
Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Date
|Shares
|Voting rights
|Theoritical (1)
|Exercisable (2)
|31 March 2026
|386,120,723
|497,232,499
|496,077,465
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.
BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
About Bouygues
Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in around 80 countries with around 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in the Construction Division (Colas, Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier), energies & services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.
Attachment