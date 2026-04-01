The USO Provides Critical Support to Service Members and Military Families Across the Middle East and Beyond

Arlington, VA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO today reaffirmed its commitment to serving the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families amid ongoing operations across the Middle East, Europe and Africa. As service members face long hours and rapidly changing conditions, USO staff and volunteers are on the ground providing the comfort, connection and support that help sustain morale and keep troops connected to home.

The USO is the only military support nonprofit with unique access and the longstanding infrastructure to operate in close proximity to service members wherever they are stationed, including in some of the most demanding environments in the world. Across the globe, USO teams are delivering essential resources including:

Hygiene kits, clean clothing, blankets, access to portable washers and dryers, and fitness equipment.

Access to Wi-Fi and phone access, so service members can stay connected to the people they love.

Following the recent fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, the USO immediately pivoted resources to support the crew with care packages, meals, snacks and gift cards to ensure that even in an emergency, their well-being remains a top priority.

At the USO Warrior Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, we provide a critical bridge of support for wounded, ill, and injured service members as they transit through strategic regional hubs as well as providing support for the medical staff caring for the injured service members. Our presence offers a comforting place to relax, close to the hospital and treatment appointments.

The USO staff and volunteers at Dover Air Force Base support families of the fallen. Our team provides escort services, meals and accommodates other needs for families mourning the loss of their fallen heroes.

With numerous Navy ships deployed, carrying thousands of Sailors and Marines, we provide support at sea through our ship-based centers on U.S. Navy vessels, including all aircraft carriers. These centers are designed, much like traditional USO Centers, to offer Sailors a space for respite while at sea.

“Service members give everything to their mission, and the USO exists to make sure they never feel forgotten,” said Grant McCormick, USO Regional Vice President in EMEA. “Whether it’s a phone call home, a hot meal, or simply a familiar face offering a moment of respite, these are the things that remind our service members they are seen, valued and supported by the American people. That is the USO’s promise, and we take it seriously every single day.”

"The men and women of our Armed Forces answer the call without hesitation, and the USO is honored to answer theirs," said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. "Our mission has always been to ensure that no service member, regardless of where duty takes them, ever feels far from home or forgotten by the country they protect. That commitment drives everything we do, and it is as vital today as it has ever been."

When the unexpected occurs, the USO is already on the ground to respond on military installations, in bunkers, and aboard aircraft carriers, providing the steady presence that sustains human resilience under pressure.

The USO’s presence reflects an 85-year legacy of adapting to the evolving needs of the military. With more than 260 centers worldwide, operated by thousands of staff and volunteers, the organization continues to ensure that no matter where duty calls, service members and their families have a place to find comfort, connection and the support of a grateful nation.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.