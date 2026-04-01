Press Release | April 1st, 2026, 5:45 pm

IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT, SYNERGIE MAINTAINS ITS GROWTH TRAJECTORY AND OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY

Revenue: €3,241 million

EBITDA: €134.4 million

Net profit: €54.2 million

On April 1st, 2026, the Synergie Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. Victorien Vaney, approved the consolidated full year financial statements for the period ended December 31st, 2025. The auditing procedures for these financial statements are complete, and the corresponding reports are being issued.

Consolidated – in € million 2025 2024 Variation % Revenue 3,241.2 3 184.9 +1.8% EBITDA (1) 134.4 130.6 +2.9% EBITA (2) 102.6 103.7 -1.1% Operating profit 89.3 95.6 -6.6% Net profit 54.2 67.1 -19.2% Net profit group share 54.2 63.1 -14.1%

(1)Current operating profit before depreciation of operating fixed assets and before amortization and before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets recognised in a business combination.

(2)Current operating profit before amortisation and impairment of assets recognised in a business combination

REVENUE of €3,241 million

SYNERGIE reported annual revenue of €3,241 million in 2025, up +1.8% (+1.0% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to 2024, reflecting the resilience of its operations in a challenging economic and geopolitical environment. International activities accounted for 60.9% of total revenue, compared to 60.3% in 2024.

International activity increased by +2.9% (+1.5% at constant scope and exchange rates), driven by both acquisitions and strong momentum in Southern Europe, which grew by +4.8% with strong performances in Italy and Spain. In contrast; Northern and Eastern Europe remained impacted by the downturn in the temporary staffing market, declining by -2.4% (-2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates).

The revenue in France reached €1,265.9 million, representing 39.1% of consolidated revenue. In a challenging macroeconomic environment, activity remained broadly stable compared to 2024. SYNERGIE outperformed the market, driven by the continuous adaptation of its commercial offerings and strong team engagement.

EBITDA et EBITA

For the 2025 financial year, SYNERGIE reported EBITDA of €134.4 million (4.1% of revenue), compared to €130.6 million in 2024. This performance reflects the resilience of the Group’s business model; supported by a robust client mix, well-managed geographic diversification, and disciplined cost control in a demanding and competitive operating environment.

The EBITA reached €102.6 million (3.2% of revenue), compared to €103.7 million in 2024. International operations contributed €60.2 million, representing 58.7% of total EBITA.

Operating profit

Operating profit amounted to €89.3 million, down by €6.3 million mainly due to the impairment of the UK goodwill taking into account long-term challenges in this market.

Net profit

After accounting for income tax expenses of €36.0 million and net financial income of €0.9 million, consolidated net profit amounted to €54.2 million.

A Solid Financial Structure

Net cash amounted to €317.2 million, an improvement of €28.5 million compared to year-end 2024. Shareholders’ equity reached €754 million, confirming the strength of the Group’s financial structure.

2026 Outlook

In an environment marked by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the Group enters 2026 with both caution and determination. Supported by the resilience of its business model and the diversification of its activities, the Group is confident in its ability to generate revenue above its 2025 levels.

2026 will also be shaped by the acquisitions of Agilus Workforce Solutions in Canada and House of Flexwork in Switzerland. SYNERGIE will continue to pursue its targeted acquisition strategy.

2025 Dividend

At the Shareholder’s Meeting on June 4th, 2026, SYNERGIE will propose a dividend of €0.60 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 1st, 2026.

Next event

Communication of Revenues for the 1st quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026 after the stock market closing.

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