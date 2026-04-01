Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Marks 40th Anniversary with a Powerful Gathering of Hospitality Leaders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Bar & Restaurant Expo, produced by Questex Hospitality Group, concluded a highly successful milestone event in Las Vegas March 23-25, bringing together over 10,000 people across the hospitality industry for three days of education, networking, and innovation as the Expo celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Centered around this year’s theme, “Every Moment Counts,” the Expo highlighted the power of intentionality across every touchpoint of the guest experience—from menu design and service to marketing and brand storytelling.

As the industry’s premier event for bar and restaurant professionals, this year’s Expo united influential voices shaping the future of food, beverage, and operations. Attendees gained actionable insights from leading operators, marketers, chefs, and business leaders, while discovering the latest products, technologies, and trends driving the industry forward.

“The energy and engagement we saw this year truly reflects the resilience and evolution of the hospitality industry,” said Brandy Rand, VP & Market Leader at Questex Hospitality Group. “From packed sessions to impactful keynote conversations, it’s clear that our core audience on independent owners and operators are looking for ideas they can implement right away to grow their businesses.”

Headline Keynotes Inspire and Challenge Operators

This year’s keynote lineup featured a dynamic mix of innovators and cultural leaders. Mike Cessario, founder of Liquid Death, shared insights on building a disruptive brand in a crowded marketplace, while chef Roy Choi and actor, producer, and entrepreneur Aisha Tyler delivered a compelling conversation on creativity and the evolving role of hospitality in modern life.

Education Focused on Real-World Impact

Across dozens of sessions, workshops, and masterclasses, attendees engaged with practical, results-driven content designed to address today’s most pressing challenges, reinforcing how every decision, big or small, contributes to the overall guest experience.

For example, the workshop “Got Marketing Questions? Get Real Answers from Restaurant Owners,” led by Rev Ciancio of Handcraft Burgers & Brew, provided field-tested strategies operators can immediately implement to turn followers into paying guests.

In a financial foundations masterclass led by Kenneth Knief, Managing Director of Hospitality Resource Group, attendees walked away with practical, real-world financial strategies, learning how to confidently read key financial statements, identify profit killers, and make data-driven decisions to improve their bottom line.

Data-driven insights also took center stage in “What Yelp Data Reveals About Today’s Diners,” where Cliff Cate, Vice President and General Manager of Restaurants at Yelp, explored how leading operators are turning guest feedback into a competitive advantage. The session highlighted the importance of actively monitoring reviews, identifying patterns, and responding consistently to foster stronger guest relationships and drive demand.

Marketing strategy remained a critical theme throughout the event. In “Marketing Essentials for Busy Operators,” Marlo Fogelman of Marlo Marketing reinforced the importance of consistency and long-term planning. “Marketing is a marathon, not a sprint,” she noted. “Before spending money on anything else, make sure the elements within your control are fully optimized and up to date.”

A Hub for Connection and Industry Advancement

Beyond the conference sessions, the Expo floor buzzed with activity as attendees connected with peers, discovered new products, and built partnerships that will shape the year ahead. Leading suppliers and partners including Allied Potato, Brunswick, Cozzini Bros, Constellation Brands, Diageo, DoorDash, Heineken, Hoshizaki, Kikkoman, Land O’Lakes, losophē, Middleby, SpotOn, Square, Stoller Imports, The J.M. Smucker Co., Tito’s, Uber Eats, Workwear Outfitters, and more showcased the breadth and innovation driving today’s hospitality industry, alongside a dynamic mix of emerging brands.

Looking Ahead

With another successful year in the books, the Bar & Restaurant Expo continues to serve as a vital platform for education, inspiration, and industry advancement. Plans are already underway for the 2027 event, taking place March 22–24 in Las Vegas which promises to build on this year’s momentum and deliver even more value to the hospitality community.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Belizaire Greg Cohen (646) 552-1118 (917) 714-8237 sarah.bb@bbcomms.global greg.cohen@bbcomms.global

About the Bar & Restaurant Expo

Celebrating 40 years of powering the hospitality industry, the Bar & Restaurant Expo is the nation’s leading event for bar, restaurant, and hospitality professionals, delivering the ultimate opportunity to learn, sample, and connect – all under one roof. Over three action-packed days, nearly 10,000 operators, owners, beverage directors, chefs, suppliers, and industry innovators – from independent venues to multi-unit groups – gather to source products, sharpen operations, and explore what’s next in hospitality.

The event attracts decision-makers from all 50 states and more than 25 countries, representing thousands of unique business locations. Since its debut, Bar & Restaurant Expo has helped shape the evolution of hospitality, launching trends that later became industry standards, from the craft cocktail movement to zero-proof innovation.

Unlike other trade events, Bar & Restaurant Expo brings together the entire on-premise ecosystem – operators, chains, distributors, brands, and investors – creating a truly cross-industry platform where ideas and relationships thrive. Bar & Restaurant Expo is produced by the Questex Hospitality Group, which also produces Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, and daily content on barandrestaurant.com and worldteanews.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.