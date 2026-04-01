Danone: Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 23, 2026

Press release – Paris, April 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM CEST

Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 23, 2026

Danone informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on Thursday April 23, 2026, at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at the Maison de la Mutualité – 24 rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting and the notice of meeting were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on February 25 and April 1, 2026, respectively.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the information and documents related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to Shareholders and may be consulted on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meetings / 2026”. This includes notably the brochure of the meeting, which comprises the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions and information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting, as well as the annual report of the Mission Committee to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted in its entirety, live and recorded, in French and English, on Danone website.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environmental impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With c.90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.3 billion in sales in 2025. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone achieved B CorpTM certification at global level in 2025.

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