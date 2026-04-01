AI Vantage Consulting Launches 'AI Fundamentals For Leaders' Book, Guiding Executives in 2026

New York, NY, USA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Vantage Consulting, a GenAI-native consulting firm specializing in executive AI strategy and responsible adoption, today announced the launch of AI Fundamentals for Leaders: A Practical Guide—a first-of-its-kind leadership book featuring a built-in AI learning assistant.

AI Fundamentals For Leaders Cover

Designed specifically for CEOs, board members, and senior executives, the book introduces a new AiBook format that allows leaders to learn with AI as they read. Readers can ask questions, generate summaries, explore deeper explanations, and apply concepts directly to their organization—without needing a technical background.

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes business, many leaders face mounting pressure to “get AI” while navigating hype, complexity, and risk. AI Fundamentals for Leaders cuts through the noise, offering a clear, practical, and non-technical guide to turning AI from a buzzword into a real business advantage.

“This is not a technical manual or a futuristic thought piece,” said Sadio Jonas, CEO of AI Vantage Consulting and one of the earliest Certified AI Strategists. “It’s a leadership playbook. We built this book for decision-makers who need clarity, confidence, and practical direction—and we embedded AI into the learning experience itself to make that possible.”

What sets the book apart is its interactive AI assistant, which enables executives to:

Clarify AI concepts in plain language

Explore real-world business use cases

Translate strategy into action for their organization

Learn at their own pace, guided by AI

The book focuses on real executive priorities, including:

Understanding AI fundamentals without technical overwhelm

Identifying high-impact AI use cases across the enterprise

Building an enterprise AI vision aligned with business strategy

Navigating AI ethics, governance, and regulatory requirements

Overcoming organizational resistance to AI adoption

Communicating AI’s value clearly to boards and stakeholders

Measuring ROI, managing risk, and scaling responsibly

Complex topics such as machine learning, neural networks, and natural language processing are explained in clear, accessible terms, empowering leaders to make informed decisions without getting lost in jargon.

Founded by Sadio Jonas, a 20-year technology veteran, AI Vantage Consulting works across industries, government agencies, to design and execute end-to-end AI strategies. The firm is known for its human-centered approach, ensuring AI enhances leadership judgment, organizational culture, and trust—rather than undermining them.

With AI Fundamentals for Leaders: A Practical Guide, AI Vantage Consulting extends that philosophy into executive education, redefining how leaders engage with AI learning.

As generative AI continues to accelerate across industries, AI Fundamentals for Leaders positions itself as an essential resource for executives who want to lead with foresight, responsibility, and confidence—while learning alongside AI itself.

The book can be purchased on the AI Vantage Consulting Website

About AI Vantage Consulting

AI Vantage Consulting is the first Generative AI-native advisory firm in the United States, built specifically for the realities of the AI Augmented Era. Founded by Sadio Jonas, a Fractional AI Executive and Certified AI Strategist the firm partners with executive teams to transform AI from a source of uncertainty into a disciplined, value-creating strategic capability. With deep experience across Fortune 500 organizations, highly regulated industries, and government-adjacent environments, AI Vantage Consulting brings a uniquely practical, distinctly human centered approach to enterprise AI transformation. The firm specializes in enterprise AI strategy, governance, ethics and implementation—helping leaders identify where AI creates real competitive advantage, manage risk at scale, and align AI initiatives with long-term business objectives. By embedding directly with leadership teams, AI Vantage Consulting enables organizations to move beyond experimentation to structured, accountable execution that delivers measurable impact. AI Vantage Consulting ensures AI augments leadership, judgment, and organizational culture rather than disrupting them. Beyond consulting, the firm is helping shape the AI strategy profession through executive education and industry leadership at the Academy For Ai Strategy—defining standards for responsible, value-driven AI leadership in the generative AI era.

Press Inquiries

Sadio Jonas

sadio [at] aivantageconsulting.com

https://aivantageconsulting.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=iZd0P7rMRXU