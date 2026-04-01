urbanpods redefines garden rooms with smart app integration

Livingston, WEST LOTHIAN, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urbanpods has announced the launch of its very own dedicated mobile app, setting a new benchmark in the garden room industry. In a move that reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and customer experience, the urbanpods app will now come as a standard feature for every client purchasing an urbanpod — a first not only in Scotland, but across the entire UK market.

urbanpods app now launched

This latest development positions urbanpods firmly at the forefront of smart garden room technology. While many garden room providers focus solely on design and build quality, urbanpods has taken a significant leap forward by integrating advanced smart controls directly into the user experience.

The urbanpods app allows customers to seamlessly manage their garden room from the palm of their hand. Designed with both convenience and functionality in mind, the app provides full control over key features within the pod. Users can adjust interior and exterior lighting, regulate heating to maintain the perfect temperature, and even lock or unlock their pod remotely with a single touch.

Additionally, the app provides integrated control of blinds, allowing users to manage privacy and natural light throughout the day easily. Whether it’s preparing a workspace before stepping outside, securing the pod remotely, or creating the perfect ambience for relaxation, the urbanpods app delivers complete control anytime, anywhere.

This level of smart integration is currently unmatched within the garden room sector. urbanpods is now the only company in the UK and Scotland offering this type of technology as a standard inclusion, rather than an optional upgrade. It reflects a clear shift towards smarter, more connected outdoor living spaces — something urbanpods has been actively driving as part of its long-term vision.

The Director of urbanpods, Ross Iwaniec, commented:

"We’ve always believed that an urbanpod should be more than just a garden room — it should be a fully integrated living space. The launch of our app is a natural progression of that philosophy. We’re not just building pods; we’re creating smarter environments that adapt to our clients' lifestyles."

The introduction of the app also aligns with urbanpods ongoing commitment to innovation. The company has consistently invested in research, development, and design improvements to ensure its products remain at the cutting edge of the industry. From energy efficiency and premium materials to modular design and now smart technology, urbanpods continues to redefine what customers can expect from a garden room.

Importantly, the app has been designed with simplicity in mind. Despite its advanced capabilities, the interface is intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring that all customers, regardless of their technical experience, can easily take full advantage of its features.

The launch comes at a time when demand for flexible, multi-functional spaces at home continues to grow. Garden rooms are increasingly being used as home offices, gyms, studios, and relaxation spaces. By integrating smart controls, urbanpods enhances not only the usability of these spaces but also their overall value.

Looking ahead, urbanpods has indicated that this is just the beginning. Future updates and enhancements to the app are already in development to further expand functionality and continue to lead the market in smart garden room innovation.

With the introduction of its proprietary app, urbanpods is not only raising the bar.....it’s redefining it.

Garden rooms designed by urbanpods

About urbanpods

urbanpods™ is a Scotland-based designer and manufacturer of premium garden rooms and outdoor living spaces, built from sustainable materials to the highest standards. urbanpods Based in Livingston, the company offers a range of bespoke, fully insulated garden pods suitable for use as home offices, gyms, studios, and entertaining spaces — providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional home extensions.

Press Inquiries

Ross Iwaniec

info [at] urbanpods.co.uk

https://www.urbanpods.co.uk/