FTG Aerospace Supports NASA Artemis Mission with Switch Interface Panels

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) (“FTG”) is proud to support the Artemis mission, marking humanity’s return to deep space exploration and a renewed journey to the Moon.

FTG’s Aerospace’s Chatsworth division contributed seven Switch Interface Panels (SIPs) installed in the Orion spacecraft, the primary module carrying astronauts on their journey. FTG holds design authority for these lighted cockpit panels, enabling safe and reliable operation in one of the most demanding environments ever undertaken.

“We are honored to be part of a mission that represents the next chapter in space exploration,” said Marko Viinikka, EVP Aerospace at FTG. “Artemis is not just a technical achievement, it’s a statement about what’s possible when innovation, precision, and purpose come together.”

As Artemis pushes the boundaries of exploration, FTG remains committed to delivering high-reliability aerospace solutions that support mission success.

FTG congratulates the international Artemis team, including its mission partners and crew, on this historic milestone and wishes them continued success.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace designs, certifies, manufactures and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Drew Knight, Executive Vice President, and CFO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264

drewknight@ftgcorp.com

Head Office: 250 Finchdene Square, Toronto, Ontario, M1X 1A5