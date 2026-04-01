Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association (LA21) Celebrates Five Years of 'Scale Up Your Business' Program

Philadelphia, PA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LA21 announces the five-year anniversary of its Scale Up Your Business Entrepreneurship Training Program, a structured small business development initiative launched in 2020 in response to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception, the program has completed 17 cohorts and supported more than 400 small businesses through comprehensive intake assessments, financial literacy training, operational diagnostics, business coaching and individualized technical assistance. Funded in part by the Philadelphia Commerce Department and additional public and private partners, the program was designed to strengthen business capacity and promote long-term economic resilience.

Originally developed as a fully virtual model to ensure accessibility during citywide restrictions, Scale Up has evolved into a sustained capacity-building framework focused on compliance readiness, financial clarity, revenue planning, and operational systems. Participating businesses engage in structured training, one on one coaching sessions, measurable goal tracking, and applied learning designed to translate into stronger performance and stability.

On April 8 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, LA21 will host a formal anniversary convening to recognize alumni across all 17 cohorts, highlight program outcomes, and acknowledge the partners whose investment has supported this work. The event will include awards, participant recognition, professional headshots, and a keynote address centered on the future of small business growth in Philadelphia.

“What began as an emergency response has matured into sustained economic infrastructure,” said LA21 leadership. “Over five years, Scale Up has helped business owners strengthen internal systems, improve financial visibility, and position themselves for long-term viability.”

As Philadelphia continues prioritizing corridor-level development and equitable business support, LA21 remains committed to delivering structured, outcomes-driven programming aligned with citywide economic goals.

About Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association

Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association (LA21-CDC) is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening neighborhood business corridors by equipping small business owners with the systems, strategy, and support needed to grow sustainably. At the corridor level, LA21-CDC leads beautification initiatives, storefront improvement efforts, cleanliness and safety coordination, merchant engagement, and placemaking activities that increase foot traffic and community pride. At the business level, LA21-CDC delivers through structured cohort programs for start-ups and matured businesses, moving entrepreneurs from idea to action by combining practical business education, assessments, capital access readiness, and hands-on technical assistance and business coaching.

Press Inquiries

Zakia Ringgold

zringgold [at] la21philly.org

267-640-7746

https://la21philly.org

3500 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia PA 19104