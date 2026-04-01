VAYK Reported $2.0 Million Revenue for 2025 and Issued BOD Statement

ATLANTA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Estate Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: VAYK), formerly known as Vaycaychella, Inc., reported over $2.0 million in revenue with close to $500,000 in operating profit for the fiscal year of 2025. This represents approximately 300% revenue growth over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the company issued the following statement with respect to potential business events of significance.

STATEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Later last year, our Company (Great Estate Blockchain Inc. formerly known as Vaycaychella, Inc) announced, via a series of news releases, that we were pursuing a cryptocurrency and blockchain strategy to supplement our existing business. At the time the initiative was launched, this blockchain strategy appeared to have meaningful potential to contribute to the Company’s growth.

“Since its announcement, however, the blockchain initiative has encountered significant uncertainty driven by factors beyond the Company’s control, including substantial changes in market conditions. For example, the price of Bitcoin declined by more than 40% following October 2025. In light of this unanticipated uncertainty, the Company has indefinitely suspended implementation of the blockchain initiative.

“In addition, the Company faces uncertainty with respect to its home engineering business, which was the primary driver of our revenue growth in 2025. This line of business was acquired in January 2025, through the issuance of 500,000 Series B preferred shares to the owner of the home engineering business in exchange for 50.1% equity interest. These Series B preferred shares, if converted to our common shares, would be valued at $0.005 per common share.

“The acquisition agreement includes a built-in Valuation Adjustment Mechanism that is triggered if the annual revenue of the acquired business exceeds $1.5 million — a threshold that was surpassed in 2025. At the same time, due to market factors beyond the Company’s control, the average closing price of our common shares has remained below $0.001 per share over the past month, significantly below the valuation of $0.005 per share at the time of acquisition. As a result, the Valuation Adjustment Mechanism calls for issuance of additional shares to the seller at a price that may not be in the best interests of the Company.

“The Company is currently engaged in active discussions with the owner of acquired business regarding a potential amendment to the acquisition agreement. However, there can be no assurance that such an amendment will be reached. If an amendment cannot be agreed upon, it is anticipated that the acquisition may be reversed, which would result in significant adjustments to the Company’s financial performance in 2026.

“The Company remains committed to long-term growth and is actively exploring alternative strategies and opportunities to continue expanding its operations.”

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:

Contact@GreatEstateBlockchain.com