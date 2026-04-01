Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Names Chad Matheson President & CEO

Albuquerque, NM, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) today announced the appointment of Chad Matheson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Matheson, who has served as Interim President & CEO since August 2025 was selected following a comprehensive national search led by the organization's Board of Directors.

“The AREA Board of Directors is pleased to confirm Chad Matheson as the permanent President and CEO of AREA,” said Josh Parsons, Board Chair. “Chad has embraced and grown in his role as the Interim President and CEO by offering a strategic vision, and a deep commitment to advancing economic competitiveness across the Greater Albuquerque region. The momentum he has built makes him the right candidate to lead this organization into its next chapter.”

Matheson is a nationally recognized economic development leader with deep expertise in regional economic strategy, labor market analysis, and opportunity identification. His approach bridges rigorous research with on-the-ground execution, enabling communities to translate data-driven insight into measurable outcomes around job creation, talent alignment, and sustainable economic growth.

Among his professional achievements, Matheson was named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers in 2023 and New Mexico Economic Developer of the Year in 2024. In 2025, he earned the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation from the International Economic Development Council, the profession’s highest credential.

“I am honored to step into this role and deeply committed to the mission of AREA and to the communities we serve,” said Matheson. “The Greater Albuquerque region has extraordinary assets, a growing and innovative ecosystem with community of leaders ready to drive meaningful progress. I look forward to working alongside our partners, stakeholders, and the AREA team to advance bold strategies that strengthen our regional economy for the long term.”

Prior to joining AREA in February 2022, Matheson led business intelligence for the Greater Memphis Chamber, where he co-founded the Center for Economic Competitiveness in partnership with the University of Memphis, a data-driven initiative focused on long-term job creation and talent development strategies. Earlier in his career, he directed business intelligence for the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, contributing to regional growth strategy and long-term economic planning.

Matheson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Old Dominion University.