SBX Group and SEE Bring the Sistine Chapel to Las Vegas

The New Permanent Immersive Exhibition Comes To Life on

April 24 at The Shops at Crystals

Link to Media Kit

LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBX Group and SEE are proud to announce the Las Vegas debut of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition®, which will open on Friday, April 24 at The Shops at Crystals. Bringing one of the world’s most iconic artistic achievements within reach, the exhibition offers guests the opportunity to experience Michelangelo’s masterpieces up close and at full scale - no travel to Rome required.

Presented by the team behind Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition - recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the top 10% of attractions worldwide - this new immersive property is designed for all ages, and positions itself as a must-see daytime attraction in Las Vegas.

Painted by Michelangelo in the early 1500s, the Sistine Chapel was centuries ahead of its time with a level of detail, anatomy and emotion that changed the course of art history and inspired artists for years to come. As one of the most visited places in the world, the Sistine Chapel is visual storytelling at the highest level, and represents the idea that art can transcend time, culture, and language.

The 25,000 sq ft. exhibition transports guests into the heart of the Vatican through a breathtaking presentation of all 34 of Michelangelo’s most celebrated frescoes, meticulously reproduced and displayed in stunning detail. The experience also features life-size sculptural representations of three of Michelangelo’s most renowned works - Moses, David, and Pietà.

With this rare chance to “see Rome in Las Vegas”, guests are invited to step beyond the artwork and fully immerse themselves through:

The Last Judgment Room - a powerful, cathedral-like space with pews and immersive sound, inviting guests to experience the work as it was intended, surrounded by an atmosphere of reflection.

Striking photo-worthy moments for shareable content.

Educational storytelling, informative signage and audio guides that allow guests to explore the meaning, technique, and historical context of each fresco at their own pace.

A curated retail experience featuring exclusive pieces to commemorate the visit.





As Las Vegas continues to evolve as a global hub for entertainment and immersive attractions, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition® establishes itself as a new must-see daytime attraction and world-class experience - one that blends timeless artistry with modern accessibility.

Tickets are now available at https://www.houseoflive.com/sistine-chapel-las-vegas

General Admission tickets start at $32 online, with discounted admission for seniors, military, students, and children. VIP Tickets include any time entry and a souvenir guidebook.

“We are proud to bring the exhibition to Las Vegas as a permanent installation,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE® Global Entertainment. “In a city known for unforgettable experiences, we’re excited to introduce a cultural offering that allows visitors to engage with one of the world’s greatest masterpieces in a more personal and accessible way.”

“This exhibition brings one of the greatest cultural and artistic landmarks in the world to a global audience in an entirely new setting,” said Danny Fritz, CEO of SBX Group. “For those who have never been to Rome - or even for those who have - this is a rare opportunity to experience the power, scale, and beauty of Michelangelo’s genius right here in Las Vegas.”

“At The Shops at Crystals, we’re always looking for ways to bring globally renowned cultural experiences to Las Vegas,” said Casey Domek, general manager of The Shops at Crystals. “The Sistine Chapel Exhibition allows visitors to engage with Sistine Chapel in an intimate and accessible setting, making this a truly special addition to our center.”

Exhibition Details

The Shops at Crystals – 3720 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Opens Friday, April 24, 2026

Open Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM (5:00 PM last entry)

About SEE ® Global Entertainment

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, CoComelon Playdate, Frida Kahlo, McQueen PROVOCATEUR™ EXPERIENCE, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. SEE ® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com .

About House of Live

House of Live is the go-to destination for live entertainment experiences — connecting audiences with extraordinary events, from world-renowned wonders to beloved pop culture brands. Whether it's a touring production or a permanent installation, in your city or on your travels, House of Live helps you discover what to see, where to go, and why it's worth showing up. For more information, visit houseoflive.com .

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com .

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

PR CONTACTS

Dakota Laurin | SBX Group | dlaurin@wearesbx.com | 561-629-2474