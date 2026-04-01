Heidelberg Materials North America completes acquisition of BURNCO’s Edmonton assets

Irving, Texas, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Edmonton, Alberta, assets of BURNCO, a successful fifth-generation family-owned construction materials company with locations in Canada and the United States. The assets acquired include six aggregates sites; two asphalt plants and a bitumen storage terminal; three ready-mixed concrete plants; and one rail-served cement distribution terminal.

“The acquisition of these operations further strengthens our existing integrated footprint in the Edmonton market, expands our product portfolio and enables us to improve service to our customers,” said Oliver Patsch, President of the Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead and welcome the approximately 200 employees to Heidelberg Materials.”

“This latest step marks another milestone in our value-creating radically focused growth strategy,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “The expansion of our business in Edmonton reflects ongoing efforts to accelerate growth and drive long-term value for our key stakeholders.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

Attachment